Nichole Dominic didn’t always have a pen name, but she always had a story in her.
It took the loss of a close friend at 36 years old for her to finally tell that story.
“I lost somebody really important to me,” she said in an interview Wednesday afternoon. “It was a whole thing, which is part of how this came to be. The name is a tribute.”
Dominic was her late friend’s middle name.
After years of writing short stories, receiving encouragement from family, friends and coworkers, the sudden loss was the influence Dominic needed to finally commit to a long-term project. In the span of just 115 days (she counted), “Blackwood” was born into existence, and book two in the series is already in the works.
“There’s all these little things that you want to do in life, and you just sort of put them off,” she continued. “I didn’t sit down and write a list (of things I wanted to do). But a lot of things came to mind all of a sudden.
“Then, I wrote this book.”
Though she writes technical reports and contracts for the state of Wyoming, the Cheyenne-based author graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor of Arts in English. During her college years, she took as many creative writing classes as she could, exploring poetry, nonfiction and even screenplays.
But “Blackwood” is different from anything that Dominic has ever tried to write.
The young adult fantasy novel is a retelling of Robin Hood from the perspective of Hood’s female companion, Maid Marian. In this case, said character is Moira Finagles, a restless young woman who falls in with a local outlaw, Roman Loxley, during the medieval era.
Dominic took care to update the language to flow with more modern dialogue, so as not to deter readers with Old English verbiage. This is an upbeat tale focused on colorful characters and their adventures together.
“Readers don’t always want something challenging. When you write dialogue in a medieval manner, sometimes it takes a lot of brain power,” she said. “I don’t want to make readers sound lazy, but I wanted to put a modern twist on a classic tale. I started with more of a modern concept for the main character and work it into that medieval traditional story.”
Balancing a full-time job, a gig at a local gym and contributions to a regional music festival, the majority of her personal life has been absorbed by her novel. Her favorite TV shows have been long neglected, her lunch breaks sacrificed for writing out what’s come to her by the end of the morning, even if it’s just a couple hundred words.
While knowledge of the book’s existence has mainly traveled through word-of- mouth, and it has only received a handful of reviews online, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
If there’s been any hiccups in the process so far, it’s due to the simple fact that her book is self-published.
“I’ve had mixed responses,” Dominic said. “I chatted with the library. I thought about how to get the books there, and the first question they asked was, ‘Is it self-published?’”
Both physical and digital copies of the book are available on Amazon. Dominic will also make an appearance at Blue Mountain Bookstore in Laramie on May 6 to read from the work, answer questions and sign copies.
Though the book was inspired by tragic circumstances, the narrative is unmistakably upbeat — the person who inspired her to bring her ideas to fruition now honored in everything she writes.
All she’s left to do is keep writing and wait to see if “Blackwood” gains a following.
“I don’t think there’s a big existential thing I want (readers) to get from it,” she said. “I just hope that when they start reading, it’s the type of book that they kind of ignore the needs of their children because they’re so into it.
“They want to keep reading and neglect just a little bit of life. Put things off a little bit until it’s done, and then start making demands for more (books).”