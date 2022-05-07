John Roedel doesn’t have a five-year plan.
He’s got a five-minute plan at most, and that’s on a good day.
He believes it’s best to just make it up as you go along. This principle is how Roedel, a Cheyenne poet, has been quickly working his way into the literary world.
On Wednesday, like most others days of the week, he’s leaned over his laptop in The Paramount Cafe. He’s been trying to write there more often. He likes the space well enough, but there’s something not quite right about it.
His preferred writing space is on the brink of nonexistence, as Barnes and Noble and its small cafe will soon temporarily relocate to the Frontier Mall. Ninety-nine percent of his poems were written next to old artist renditions of famous literary figures. He likes the cheap wood paneling – something about the space just sparks creativity.
That’s not to say that inspiration doesn’t strike in this new location.
In August of last year, Roedel sat at one of the two-person tables in the Paramount entryway and poured his creative guts out into one lengthy poem.
It took all of 25 minutes, and it would pay off immensely.
“I was having a little minor panic attack. I didn’t know why; it was one of those things,” he said. “It was the oppression of the whole world. It was in the throes of the pandemic, the throes of political turmoil, everything was stressful. I was not feeling great, but there wasn’t one acute thing that was causing it.
“I wrote a thing about a head and a heartbeat getting a divorce, being kind of in a separation between both of them.”
‘My brain and heart divorced’
“My brain and heart divorced” is his most successful poem. It went viral on Facebook and became the catalyst to a lineup of new opportunities – traveling around the county to speak and work with creative types on their approach to writing.
Yes, he did receive an onslaught of concern from friends and family due to the depressing tone of “my brain and heart divorced.” The majority of readers, however, connected with the poem’s sentiment. The poem was then included in his second poetry book, “Remedy,” published last November.
“I wrote those poems from ‘Remedy’ probably in the worst times in my life. I was writing those poems because I needed to read those words in order to get me through the day,” Roedel said. “It just turned out, eventually, that those connected with other people at the time. But a lot of people were like, ‘Are you OK?’”
If he stays true to his own emotions, it would resonate with strangers who just want to know that someone out there feels the exact same thing. Roedel addresses topics related to men’s mental health, which he said is still an uncomfortable subject for most readers, particularly his teenage children.
Today, he’s looking down the barrel of keynote speaking gigs and radio show interviews. These opportunities weren’t always in his sights.
He approaches life according to the core mantra of any improvisational comedian – “Yes, and.”
“Yes, and” is a simplification of the first rule of improv – never reject an idea, always say yes.
“I’m doing this now, and maybe in five years something else will come along,” Roedel said. “It is all improv. I’ll say yes, and without saying, ‘Yes, but, I’ll do this for a while’ or ‘But, I’m not going to like it,’ half-assed it. No, it’s ‘Yes, and I’ll just go with it and see where it takes me.’
“High school counselors, vocational experts or any life coach will tell you that’s probably not the best approach to life. That’s kind of how it’s unfolded for me since I was 20 years old.”
Long before his days as a poet (it’s his full-time job now), Roedel just wanted to write like author David Sedaris – and he still does. He was in school at the University of Wyoming, after which he married his high school sweetheart. When his father was diagnosed with cancer, he had to assume full-time responsibility of the family drug store, Roedel’s Drugs, which closed in 2007.
He and his wife raised a child with special needs, which presented its own set of challenges. Even when he was working as a journalist for Cap City News, he was taking things in stride, and that is the most confounding thing about Roedel.
Everything in his life has been improvised. He doesn’t see why he would do it any other way.
Roedel first started writing for his comedy troupe, the Ozymandian Theater, assembling sketch comedy scenes while aspiring to one day move to Chicago and pray for a spot in the cast of legendary comedy group Second City.
In 2015, he entered a mental and spiritual health crisis. In the throes of depression, he began to question the certainty of, well, everything.
In dark times, he got on his knees and prayed. It took years of experience to come to the realization that no higher power ever seemed respond.
So he thought he would write the response himself. It wasn’t poetry – he wouldn’t write a poem till 2018 – it was therapy. This is how “Hey God, Hey John” got its start.
“I wasn’t evangelizing, it wasn’t supposed to be anything serious,” he said. “I was just making fun of easy answers. The more I did that, the more that every now and then I would accidentally put in little bits of truth, vulnerability, that I wasn’t really intentionally doing at first.
“The very first time I admitted I had depression, I was typing it. I never even thought about it myself.”
Raised in a devout Catholic family, religion was always central to his being, though he was never completely sold on this. It’s not the concept that there’s no God that he subscribes to, but the idea that we simply have no concrete idea or evidence if there is a God.
Blame the telescope
And it’s all the Hubble Space Telescope’s fault.
“The idea that really broke me open was that I became obsessed with the Hubble telescope,” he said. “The idea that 100 neutron stars are formed every hour, not just every 10 years. It started from nothing and became something that is continuing to expand and create trillions and trillions, not just suns and stars, but galaxies within that.
“You can’t even fathom that.”
It was overwhelming, existential, and there was only one entity that had the answers.
He took to Facebook and started writing some question-and-response conversations between he and a general God figure. The conversations, meant only as a sort of personal therapy, resonated with others.
Some hundred posts later, he had gained a following – garnered enough attention to be reposted across Facebook, sharing the intricacies of his emotions and qualms with the universe to an indefinite number of people.
Many people and organizations mistook his “conversations,” which at this point were referred to as “Hey God, Hey John,” for some kind of evangelizing. He saw his posts reposted by church organizations, or simply stolen by others trying to take credit for his work.
“I was born and raised Catholic, but I don’t really know much about the Bible,” Roedel said. “I wasn’t answering things as an ‘easy answer’ thing. It was more God being like, ‘I don’t know either.’”
With the popularity, he compiled the best posts of the past several years and published “Hey God, Hey John: What Happens When God Writes Back.” Though it wasn’t distributed to national book stores, it was met with positive reviews on Amazon, where it has 4.7 out of 5 stars off of 400 reviews.
Becoming a poet
Unnoticed by him, his letters to God were taking more and more of a form. He would reread posts and see that there was more rhythm to the conversations. Each become increasingly poetic.
As they became more poetic, a sense of intimacy followed.
“I wanted to be humorous and doing fun things,” he said. “You can talk about your life, but dig into it and, you know, make people laugh. That’s what my background was being on stage. So the idea that I was having these very emotional dream journal-like poems, that was not the route.”
In 2019, he accepted the idea that he really was writing poetry.
Since then, he’s self-published two books of poetry, the most recent of which, titled “Upon Departure,” was released on April 8. It is a compilation of verse written during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. The themes revolve mainly around grief and the catharsis of rage, guilt, nostalgia and sadness that come with the complicated emotion.
The hope is that others can find comfort through his poetry.
Rest assured, the future is bright, albeit uncertain, for Roedel.
“Isn’t this all just a cry for help?” he said. “It doesn’t always have to be dark. In hopefully three or four years, I’ll be writing about fun things.
“Maybe I’ll be writing children’s stories. Who knows?”