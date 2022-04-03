If there was ever a time to go out to dinner, this is the week to do it.
For Cheyenne Restaurant Week, coordinated by Visit Cheyenne, restaurants, breweries, food trucks and specialty shops will feature unique dishes and specials from April 3-9.
The last Restaurant Week was held in October 2021 and renamed “Octoberfeast,” rescheduled in an effort to help bolster business during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Visit Cheyenne hopes to increase resident participation by adding an interactive element to Restaurant Week in the form of a digital pass.
Free to download through the Restaurant Week website, the pass includes a list of all participants and their available specials. Participants can then turn to their pass and confirm that they ate a a location, which will count toward a tally.
Those who have “checked in” to at least five restaurants will be entered into a raffle, with the potential to win $25 gift cards to every participating location. The winner will be announced at the end of the week.
Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne and acting director of the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, said another goal of the pass was to incentivize more restaurants to participate.
“It’s a process, but it’s worth it, because the biggest thing for us is that having Restaurant Week helps us be a destination for the drive market in the region,” Bravo said about trying to attract visitors from northern Colorado. “It’s a different way to do your lunch break, and maybe go to a restaurant you haven’t gone to in a while or one you’ve never been to.”
Like years before, the event is partnering with Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative. Donate by visiting the Discover Cheyenne website and selecting “Restaurant Week: Wyoming Hunger Initiative.”
There are 28 participating businesses this week, so take a look and see if there’s anything that catches your eye.
List of participants and specials
2 Doors Down, 118 E. 17th St.
Mushroom Swiss 2.0: A limited time only burger with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushroom gravy, bacon, fresh sliced tomatoes and grilled onions.
Albany Restaurant, 1506 Capitol Ave.
One appetizer, two prime rib sandwiches and one of their homemade cobbler’s à la mode for $39.99.
Applebee’s Grill + Bar, 1401 Dell Range Blvd.
Two for $10 lunch combo: Choose from a variety of lunch entrees. Valid 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Beach Please Drink Company, 200 E. 17th St.
Beach Please Flight: $9 for a 12-ounce tropical refresher, crafted soda and fruit smoothie.
Bella Fuoco Wood Fired Pizza , 2115 Warren Ave.
Appetizer: pretzel bites with beer cheese
Pera pizza: Toppings consist of pears, mozzarella, gorgonzola, hazelnuts and arugula
Dessert: fried doughnut with ice cream. Personal version for $30, large/couples version for $50.
Capitol Quisine, 1720 Capitol Ave.
Breakfast: Buy one entree and receive another entree of equal or lower price free.
Lunch: Buy one entree and receive another entree of equal or lower price at half price.
Carol’s Cafe, 2800 W. Lincolnway
Breakfast special: $7 coffee and a to-go item
Dazbog Coffee, 7124 Commons Drive
Buy one, get one free on all drinks. Walk-in customers only. Free drink must be of equal or lesser value.
Dog Haus, 3838 Atkin St.
$10 combination: Any hot dog, sausage or burger with side and fountain drink.
Durbar Nepalese and Indian Bistro, 3515 E. Lincolnway
Lunch special: $12. Each lunch special comes with naan, appetizer, dessert, rice, salad and your choice of entree.
Espi’s, 904 W. Pershing Blvd.
The Basic Breakfast: $10. Two eggs, choice of meat, potato (Espi’s or hash browns), toast or tortilla.
Cheeseburger combo meal: $10. Cheeseburger, small fries, and medium soft drink.
Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co., 1509 Pioneer Ave.
Two 10-ounce pours for $5.
Hathaway’s at Little America, 2800 W. Lincolnway
Lunch: 20% discount on Sunday brunch and lunch buffet (Sunday-Thursday)
Dinner: Complimentary dessert with purchase of main entrée.
Los Conejos Food Truck, 707 W. Lincolnway
Birria box: $15, Big Box: $30. One birria taco + consommé, one slider, fries + aioli, churro + dip & a soda.
Double box: 3 birria taco + consommé, 3 sliders, 2 fries + aioli, 2 churro + dip & two sodas
Mary’s Mountain Cookies, 315 W. Lincolnway
Date night special: Buy one, get one free.
Mort’s Bagels, 1815 Carey Ave.
Restaurant Week special: $9.15. Mort’s Sandwich, chips, and a soda.
Omelet House, 216 E. 17th St.
Restaurant Week special: $5 for choice of a slice of pie and coffee or a cup of red chili and a cinnamon roll.
R&B Breakfast Club, 2102 E. Lincolnway
Smothered burrito deal: $6.50. Ham, bacon or sausage smothered burrito with red or green chili with a coffee or fountain drink.
Rubyjuice Fruit & Smoothies, 113 E. 17th St.
15% off all smoothies for restaurant week.
Sanford’s Grub & Pub, 115 E. 17th St.
Free appetizer with the purchase of two entrees: Choose between these appetizers of Bayou Queso, Brick o’ Onion Rings or Battered Mushrooms.
The Crooked Cup, 1611 Carey Ave.
Two medium drinks for $10 or a medium drink and a breakfast burrito for $10.
The Hawthorn Tree, 112 E. 17th St.
16 ounce iced tea latte (chai, thai, matcha) for $5
Soup and salad for $15
The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave.
Lunch special: Porchetta sandwich: $14. Roasted rolled pork belly, smoked jalapeno aioli, pickled red cabbage, brioche bun, sharp cheddar, baja fries.
Dinner special: $25. Seared ahi tuna, smoked bacon and rock shrimp risotto, sweet molasses demi-glaze.
The Office Bar and Grill, 1600 E. Pershing Blvd.
Rib basket: $10. Half rack of smoked pork ribs in BBQ sauce served with pub chips.
Game burger: $15. Ground elk burger topped with A1 sauce and fried onions on brioche bun with one side.
Brisket dinner: $20. smoked beef brisket served with fried corn and roasted red potatoes.
Banana pudding: $5. Served with peanut butter shortbread and chocolate shavings.
The Paramount Ballroom, 1609 Capitol Ave.
307 cocktails: $3.07 each. Mini versions of three cocktails made with 307 vodka: Arnold Palmer – lemon infused vodka, iced tea, simple. Super Saiyan – Vodka, fresh raspberries, mate tea. Freakshow – Jalapeno infused vodka, pineapple.
Tres Amigos Family Mexican Restaurant, 2414 W. Lincolnway
The following two entrees with either the appetizer or two margaritas: $35.
Carne asada – Flame-broiled skirt steak, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and salsa Mexican. Accompanied by corn or flour tortillas.
Chuleta de Puerto – Grilled pork chops topped with pork green Chile salsa. Served with rice and beans. Accompanied by corn or flour tortillas.
And two house margaritas – Tequila, triple sec, sweet & sour.
Or appetizer flautas – Large flour tortillas rolled and filled with your choice of meat; shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Wing Shack, 1439 Stillwater Ave. #1
Lunch for two: $20. Two fresh crispy chicken sandwiches served on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of any of 12 homemade Wing Shack sauces. Each sandwich is served with fresh potato chips, fries or onion rings and a soft drink.
Dinner for two: $25. Appetizer: side salad for 2. Choice of blistered shishito peppers or homemade potato chips for two. Entree: 20 boneless wings, tossed in any of the 12 Wing Shack sauces. Choice of homemade ranch or bleu cheese.
Drink special (dine-in only): $5. Any two local Wyoming craft beers.
Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House, 400 W. Lincolnway
The Bear Claw: $28.95. Ribs paired with BBQ shrimp. Cheesecake for dessert.