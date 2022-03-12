Over the span of less than 24 hours, the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will put on two dramatically different shows.
On March 18, the orchestra will back up The Patti Fiasco in the orchestral rock concert “Symphony Underground” at The Lincoln Theatre. The following afternoon, they will set up for “A Time to Imagine,” this year’s installment of their family matinee, featuring recognizable music from Disney movies and other popular soundtracks for a younger audience to enjoy.
“Symphony Underground” has been two years in the making and constantly rescheduled, but finally, the orchestra will bring about 30 musicians up on stage. A full string, brass and wind section will accompany a rock show.
When the idea first came around, William Intrilligator, conductor and music director of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, wanted to perform a mix of Patti Fiasco’s music, along with some rock renditions of classic symphonic pieces.
Now that it’s here, Intrilligator realized that The Patti Fiasco’s catalogue alone is enough to carry the concert, so they’re dropping the classics and sticking with the band.
“The band has been amazing,” Intrilligator said. “They’re very musical and super professional. They provided all the information to our arranger so that our arranger created these parts for the orchestra to match their songs.
“Then, it was just a matter of making sure that the arrangements are gonna match the songs perfectly.”
Despite his extensive career as a conductor, Intrilligator has never been part of a show quite like this. With new territory comes a new process of preparation.
Conducting a symphony that’s playing classical pieces is one thing, but the tempo and structure of performing songs that Alysia Kraft, lead singer of Patti Fiasco, wrote by herself on a pawned guitar is subtly different. It’s a matter of not impeding on the original song, but instead elevating it to a grander scale.
He has to conduct in a manner that’s more “exciting and energized and not quite as subtle.” There’s also the fact that he isn’t truly leading the performance, but is following Kraft’s lead as she plays through the bands hits.
“Typically, symphonies and rock bands exist in such different worlds and, like, approach music so differently,” Kraft said. “I have no classical training whatsoever. I basically bought a pawn shop guitar when I was 20, and learned to play a few chords and have had a music career sense.”
Patti Fiasco has played some big stages, but Kraft has never played with the backing of an orchestra. In a phone call, she referenced “How Music Works,” a book by “Talking Heads” front man David Byrne, and specifically a section where Byrne discusses that music is a product of the environment it was created in.
In the book, Byrne states that loud and fast punk rock, sonically, isn’t meant to be played on a large stage. Similarly, Kraft didn’t write “Wyoming is for Lovers,” “Small Town Lights” and “Plain Song” for orchestral backing in The Lincoln.
Fiasco is a self-proclaimed DIY band, one that likes to improvise on stage. This is the biggest hurdle for Kraft to clear – the fact that an orchestra is much more regimented prevents her from going off script, taking the song in a new direction like she prefers to do in a typical performance.
“The main thing is just, like, not causing any train wrecks, like, musical train wrecks,” Kraft said. “The guys in the band, I think, have tolerated for many years whatever kind of antic I feel inspired by in the moment.”
She know she can keep it together for the show, but Kraft is a passionate performer. When she improvises, she does so because it comes to her in an emotional moment, so the real struggle is suppressing that urge when one arises.
“It’s like such a monumental and unique experience that I just want to be able to really feel it, too, and if that means, like, getting emotional once or twice, I think everybody will be OK with that.”
The next day, the symphony will return home to the Cheyenne Civic Center for “A Time to Imagine.” It will be a more relaxed, more family focused show that can bring in the young parents who are looking to do something for their kids.
The symphony will perform the themes from “The Incredibles,” “The Avengers,” “The Lego Movie,” “Moana,” “How to Train your Dragon” and more. For the adults in attendance, there be a performance of a piece from the musical “Hamilton,” as well as a piece from Northern Colorado prodigy Ashtyn Brown, who will perform her composition “Susanna” with the orchestra.
In the lobby, there will also be a “String Instrument Petting Zoo” where kids can try out different instruments. Kids are encouraged to dress up in costumes, too, and will have the opportunity to meet different characters from their favorite movies, courtesy of Clock Tower Cosplayers.