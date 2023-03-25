Those who are grieving often need someone who understands. Other times, they may need a cathartic release.
If there’s one thing Katrina Vermillion understands, it’s that holding onto immense grief is not only unbearable, it’s unsustainable. Now, she’s providing an alternative space to help others cope with their trauma.
“I didn’t go to college for this,” Vermillion said in her newly opened creative studio, Iná, on Thursday morning. “It’s based off my own experience of losing Branson and working through what was essentially PTSD.”
In early 2019, Vermillion lost her son in a skiing accident outside of Laramie.
“I was racing to Laramie while he was dying on the slope,” she said. “My husband had to give him CPR.”
Four years later, Vermillion and her husband, Jeremy, founded the Be Kind For B campaign, with the intention of encouraging small acts of kindness, just as their son had during his life. Since its founding, B Kind For B has expanded to include the memory of Kaitlyn Marie Fansler and Zane Michael Ellis Oliver, both of whom were Cheyenne youth who died in the past four years.
This year, Be Kind For B was officially designated as a nonprofit organization, and with this development comes a physical creative space at 1610 Capitol Ave.
While it’s filled with Vermillion’s own artwork, as well as the work of many local artists and creators, the true essence of the store lies in providing a place for people to explore art and metaphysical alternatives to cope with a variety of traumatic life experiences.
But much of the focus remains on providing an outlet for the grief of losing a loved one, with Vermillion promoting her business as a safe space for anyone going through a grieving period to come in and connect with her over the difficulties they’re facing.
Technically, the space functions as a studio for her art business, Indigo Artworks, but the logo on the exterior door reads different. In honor of her Indigenous heritage, it bears the Hunkpapa/Lakota word “Iná,” which directly translates to “mother.”
“This type of event and loss, it really does just strip away so much of who you are and who you thought you were going to be,” Vermillion said. “My future changed that day. My family completely changed.
“My sole purpose was to be Branson’s mother, you know, his mama. Once that was suddenly stopped, I was totally lost of who I was and where I was going.”
It was a dark period for both her and her husband, and for most of this time, Vermillion struggled to find a way to sufficiently cope. She found herself searching for purpose, as many do when a traumatic experience drastically alters their way of life.
She credits her therapist for making a significant impact on her condition, but she remembers the alienation that she felt from those who, through no fault of their own, attempted to comfort her.
Even family members had a hard time understanding her grief, including her grandmother, who lost two children of her own. Vermillion describes this disconnect in emotional support as receiving a “pat on the back” from others and nothing more.
Vermillion needed a location like Iná — a space, a community — where she could healthily cope with her emotions. This is exactly what she looks to provide to others experiencing their own grief in Cheyenne.
It many ways, she has identified her newfound purpose.
“At this point in my life, this really is what I’m meant to do — to help people, especially through the hard parts of that grief,” she said. “Everybody’s gonna get stronger, and we do make it through these traumas and this grief, but, by God, the first three years — I’m only on year four, so I can imagine that this, this will change for me — but it’s a very hard thing to do.
“I really want to be there for other people in that hard time.”
Without such an outlet during the darkest time of grief, she rekindled her love for art, offloading those emotions into her work.
There’s a spiritual aspect of this “offloading” process for Vermillion, particularly in a person’s connection with nature and humanity.
Walking through the store, Vermillion explained the function of different metaphysical items and local artworks as they passed. Part of her goal is to provide a spiritual connection through the content of her store, though that doesn’t necessarily constitute a traditional religious connection.
Consequently, much of the art in the space revolves around natural themes. One wall contains a bunch of Vermillion’s own work, the majority of which are paintings of the ocean.
“I find that the ocean, the mountains, the trees and stones and crystals, (those are) very centering for me,” she said. “It’s very calming and very powerful. It gives my power back to me. It fills me with that and helps me stay connected to this life.”
Regardless of religious beliefs, the process of art therapy is to reach a point of innate expression that allows for a person to better connect with their emotions. In a sense, it is also a spiritual exploration of the self.
Other artworks hanging on the walls of the space are strikingly cathartic, one of which is from Vermillion. A collage of harsh contrasts in color with multimedia elements pasted on, the piece is a prime example of channeling the emotion into an abstract artistic medium.
There are some scenarios where someone participating in an art class will create a similar piece and, upon completion, will be encouraged to destroy it in an attempt to physically destroy the negative emotions with which they are burdened.
“The amount of feelings and the variety of stuff that you go through in dealing with the trauma, as well as the grief — opening yourself up and letting go of it — that is really important,” Vermillion said. “Being able to feel the feelings, but having a release of those feelings in a way to end in that cycle.
“I think, for a lot of people, being creative is a way to expel those emotions, whether it’s joy, sorrow or whatever the feeling.”
Iná will also host a series of events in the space, including a Women’s Energy Circle every Wednesday evening. There will also be art classes and other outlets for people to gather and connect, whether they’re working through a past trauma or not. An upcoming painting course will be held on April 15.
All of the funds raised through the sale of artwork and class registrations will be put toward Be Kind 4 B, which is currently fundraising to offer a high school creative writing competition with the opportunity to win scholarship money from the organization. Jonah Bank has already contributed $500 to the scholarship.
The sale of metaphysical items in the store goes toward keeping the storefront open, continuing to spread the Be Kind for B campaign throughout not only Cheyenne, but the rest of the world.
Perhaps most important, Be Kind for B also keeps Vermillion connected to her son.
“It’s not just an idea, it is a physical act that I do to connect with my son,” Vermillion said. “To (keep) his energy that he brought into this world, and would have continued to bring into this world through the kindness of his heart and the goodness of his soul.
“It’s so important to families, and to mothers especially, to have their children remembered in a good way and to do good for them.”