Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake, mercenary for hire and extractor extraordinaire, in “Extraction 2.”

 Jasin Boland

A follow-up to the 2020 hyperviolent Chris Hemsworth Netflix action thriller, “Extraction 2”is a cinematic diversion that asks: Would you like to see a man’s hand split down the middle? Ripped apart in a way that has you thinking: Now there’s a “live long and prosper” salute gone very wrong. Well, pal, have I got a movie for you.

Last we saw Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake, the black ops mercenary with a talent for rescuing — sorry, extracting — people out of bad situations, he was battered and bleeding and plunging from a bridge to a watery grave.

