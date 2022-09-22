Chicago Tribune

After five seasons as a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Chris Redd has announced he won’t be returning when the show premieres new episodes on Oct. 1.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

