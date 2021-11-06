It takes experienced actors to pull off “A Murder is Announced.”
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ second installment of the season tells the story of a group of individuals caught in a Victorian style home in mid-1900s England. An announcement in the local paper states the time that a murder will take place in that exact home.
Originally published in 1950 by acclaimed novelist Agatha Christie, and adapted to stage by playwright Leslie Darbon, “A Murder is Announced” is heavy on dialogue and complex in its mystery.
Director Brad Goodman came directly to CLTP with his pitch for this production. He chose the play out of his sheer love for the work, Miss Marple (a reoccurring character in Christie’s novels) and its popularity within community theatre.
Goodman is a regular with the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, both as an actor and a director. With wildly different responsibilities between the two roles, he feels that he can pull from his experience and aide his cast in a way that a less-experienced director can’t. By doing this, he helps set a strong foundation so that each actor reaches their full potential.
“Because I have such a strong background in acting, I know and can communicate to my crew and team when I need,” Goodman said. “I can help them to develop their characters, and sometimes in community theater, you don’t have a lot of time to develop characters.”
If the actors are at their full potential, then they will capture the essence of a character to the highest degree. It takes time to find the core of a role, and in a production like “A Murder is Announced,” having a sense of character is essential.
Christie is well known for her “whodunits,” filled with twists and turns, red herrings and exposition that can make the audience’s head spin. The trick, Goodman said, is to make sure that exposition is exciting so people don’t lose interest.
Luckily, he was given cast of veteran theater actors to make it work.
“I was very blessed with my cast,” Goodman said. “It makes the director’s job much easier when you have someone who has the experience and instinct as to what we need to do and what needs to be done on stage.”
With experienced actors, characters come to life.
Having experienced actors also helps Goodman avoid cutting corners. He was able to require every actor on stage to speak with a British dialect, and during the performance, each actor’s delivery sounds convincingly authentic.
The actors have a back and forth throughout the production that is laced with conviction and wit. It has funny moments, but it is written to be a serious thriller, where the audience becomes attentive to clues as to who might have committed the crime.
Through troubles with COVID-19 and the regular flurry of pre-production hiccups, the cast has banded together to make something that pops, despite minimal amounts of action.
“I think part of the challenge with any mystery is weaving in character moments that allow the audience to wonder about them,” actor Blake Dorris said.
Dorris plays the character of Patrick Simmons, nephew to the owner of the house in which the play is set. He is sarcastic, dark and snarky, all of which Dorris portrays convincingly. The struggle was to not make a caricature out of his role. It’s easy to fall into the trap of being the comic relief, or the character that simply makes snide comments at others for the sake of entertainment.
To avoid this, Dorris considered why the character acts the way he does, how the world responds to his actions. Developing Simmons beyond his character trait leads the audience to analyze his every move.
“I think building the characters from that higher level, that director’s perspective, is important for when you have characters that work together and characters that work against each other in intriguing ways,” Dorris said.
How one character’s personality responds to another is the key to the production.
“There are a lot of potential murderers in the room,” said Judy Schulz, who plays Miss Marple. “It’s a wonderful script, they have clues all through it, and if the audience pays attention, they’ll find the clues.”
Schulz has been a theater actor for 30 years. At 75 years old, there’s a smaller pool of roles that Schulz can play, but with at least 25 Cheyenne Little Theatre Players performances under her belt, she brings an experience to her role as Miss Marple that can’t be matched.
Still, it takes an intense amount of concentration, practice and chemistry between actors to make sure every moving part of the production works as it should. She still gets nervous about whether she’ll hit every line, though that hasn’t seemed to be a problem during rehearsals.
Though Miss Marple is a prominent character, it is an ensemble production that takes teamwork to pull off.
“It requires actors’ focus – being in the right spot at the right time, not missing your cues. It’s just really critical, or ‘poof,’ the believability is gone,” Schulz said.