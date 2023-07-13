ENTER-TV-CNN-HISTORY-BLACK-SERIES-MCT

Yvonne Orji (left) and Issa Rae in “Insecure.”

 Glen Wilson

ATLANTA — Two years ago, CNN aired an eight-part series “The History of the Sitcom.” Now, it’s digging deep into Black TV.

The five-part series, dubbed “See It Loud: The History of Black Television,” debuts Sunday starting with sitcoms such as “Good Times,” “The Cosby Show,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” “Family Matters” and “Insecure.”

