ANAHEIM, Calif. – If your plans include curling up on the couch and watching the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival from the comfort of your living room, be aware that Weekend 2’s Coachella YouTube stream is not the same as last weekend.
For Weekend 1, Coachella’s YouTube featured multiple channels streaming sets from the music festival, generally live or close to it, with a few interviews and produced segments in between.
For Weekend 2, the main YouTube stream transforms into Coachella Curated, which leans much more heavily on interviews, mini documentaries and produced pieces.
The good news: If you want to watch headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish or Swedish House Mafia with The Weekend, you will be able to see those sets. They’re all part of the broadcast, as are Anitta, Karol G and what’s expected to be Brockhampton’s final performance for a long while. There are also two bonus channels that will offer a handful of live sets as well, including Danny Elfman.
But if you were hoping to watch Megan Thee Stallion’s full performance after last weekend’s buzz? Sorry, you’re out of luck.
Things get started at 5 p.m. Friday.
Here’s the YouTube Coachella streaming schedule for Weekend 2, with the caveat that schedules can change. (All times Pacific.)