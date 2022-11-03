Homelessness is no laughing matter, but the COMEA Comedy Awards Show certainly is.
Homelessness is no laughing matter, but the COMEA Comedy Awards Show certainly is.
It is also planned to contain an evening of strictly adult humor – a beautiful green light that isn’t often awarded to local comedians.
This “safeties off” approach comes courtesy of the founder of the relatively new awards show, COMEA House and Resource Center assistant director Cameron Karajanis.
The show centers around the issuing of several community awards, with titles that specifically poke fun at those being recognized.
For example, last year, City Council member Richard Johnson was awarded “Loudest Community Advocate,” Karajanis said. Despite the humor in them, they are designed to recognize those who make substantial impact on the community and aren’t always recognized in more traditional ceremonies.
All proceeds from the event go toward the COMEA shelter, which houses and provides services for transient people in Cheyenne.
But for the audience’s pleasure, the event invites some of the regions most prominent comedians to let loose without fear of repercussion.
“Cameron said right off the bat, ‘Look, this is for the COMEA shelter, and the COMEA shelter deals with some really real stuff,” said Dominic Syracuse, local comedian and host of the COMEA Comedy Awards. “He doesn’t want this to be a watered-down event. Homelessness is very real, and it’s very hard-hitting.
“It’s not something that he has any interest in sanitizing. Oftentimes, when you sanitize problems like this, it really takes away from the gravity of what’s going on.”
While the only technical age restriction for the show comes in the form of the 21-and-older requirement to buy alcohol, Karanjas agreed that adult themes were expected when originally conceptualizing the show.
The winter months are, sadly, the busy season for the COMEA shelter. With temperatures often dropping to deadly levels overnight, their space is in very high demand. There is never a time when the shelter doesn’t need support from the community, and the COMEA Comedy Awards is just another way to increase awareness of the issues they face.
Syracuse compares the event more to the MTV Awards than the Oscars – it’s designed to be fun, while raising awareness for one of the uglier issues in our community.
The show is still about making people laugh, and the atmosphere will reflect accordingly.
This year, the lineup consists of local comedians and musicians, with special headlining spots by Brandt Tobler, a Denver-based comedian originally from Cheyenne, and Christopher Titus, who experienced mainstream success as a stand-up comedian throughout the 2000s.
“The whole thing is going to be us having a lot of fun for a great cause, but also, hopefully opening up the conversation so that people can understand the gravity of what other people go through,” Syracuse said. “But more importantly, have an all-around awesome night.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.
