“Otter’s Dance: A Rancher’s Journey to Enlightenment and Stewardship” is a book 30 years in the making.

After decades of writing, editing and conservation work across the state of Wyoming, local author Bob Budd has produced a book that is literally lined with acclaim from figures like author C.J. Box, Gov. Mark Gordon, former Wyoming Gov. Dave Freudenthal and Richard Night, professor emeritus of wildlife conservation at Colorado State University.

