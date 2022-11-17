A pair of controversial comedians are among the 2023 Grammy nominees.
Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. are both finalists for best comedy album at the Feb. 5 ceremony in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday.
Chappelle’s nomination is for “The Closer,” a 2021 stand-up special that drew criticism over the comedian’s jokes about the transgender community.
C.K., who confessed in 2017 to committing sexual misconduct, is nominated for his 2021 stand-up special, “Sorry.”
Both comedians had previously received Grammy nominations after their scandals. C.K. won best comedy album at the 2022 show for “Sincerely Louis CK,” while Chappelle was nominated at that ceremony for best spoken word album for his “8:46″ special.
C.K. has now been nominated for best comedy album five times, while Tuesday’s nod marked Chappelle’s fourth in the category.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.
