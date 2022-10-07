Cosmic horror and art don’t always coalesce. But when the two come together, it leaves a lasting impression.
Local artist Desiree Brothe, owner of Magpie Creations art studio, didn’t expect her hidden interest to be so well received among the community, especially one that can be so chilling.
Her most recent line, titled “They Are Coming,” of which there are currently only three artworks, introduces a staple cosmic horror element to the backdrop of familiar Cheyenne locations – an imposing, eerily shadowed figure that looms over the horizon of every work.
“When I make art for myself, it tends to be more macabre,” Brothe said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “Ever since I was a kid, horror art and the idea of the unknown – that the art isn’t pretty, that it’s got some maybe spooky elements to it – has always resonated with me.”
Originally inspired by the sight of thick and ominous fog coating the hills of eastern Virginia, Brothe pondered what entities lie in our peripheral vision, outside our understanding.
Cosmic horror, also referred to as Lovecraftian horror, is a niche sub-genre of horror pioneered by author H.P. Lovecraft. It explores creatures and concepts lying beyond humanity’s comprehension, often allowing the reader’s or viewer’s imagination to create something far more terrifying than the creator ever could.
In Lovecraft’s work, this comes in the form of vague, contrasting descriptions of otherworldly beings, like the infamous cosmic entity Cuthulu. In the visual medium, the practice relies more on challenging the viewer to put a work in context, thus pushing them outside of their comfort zone.
“I was kind of concerned that it was going to be tedious to paint all those little details, but I was trying to remind myself that’s not the point,” she said. “You want the essence of what’s happening. You want people to understand where they’re located, but not see every little thing.”
To hone these pieces, Brothe referred to Swedish artist Simon Stalenhag, who creates “slice of life” artwork set in a retro-post-apocalyptic environment.
But in Brothe’s line, a shrouded, moose-skulled monster scales the marquee of The Lincoln Theatre, waits at the northern horizon of Pioneer Avenue and dwarfs the old grain elevator of the West Edge district.
“Ultimately, I wanted the whole tone of all of the paintings to be washed out, dark and a little bit muddier,” she said. “Which is everything you’re taught not to do. You’re not supposed to muddy your colors, but I wanted it to be that way.
“When it came to the creatures, I actually struggled for a long time about how I wanted them to look, because I have a few different versions in my mind that I can see in various locations.”
Though the creatures have pale skulls of a moose for their other-worldly characteristics, Brothe switched out their antlers for different styles, so that each entity has a different presence depending on the setting. As for the black capes, Brothe utilized “black 3.0,” the darkest variation of black available to a painter, allowing her to add a subtle depth to the creature’s darkness.
Based on the response that Brothe has received so far, she expects to finish the fourth installment of the series and then continue with new sketches and paintings of a similar style.
The current collection of “They Are Coming” will hang in Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. throughout the month of October as a part of the monthly Cheyenne Artwalk.