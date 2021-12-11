The only way to see the future is to look back at the past.
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a traveling Smithsonian exhibit made possible through the Museum on Main Street program, will be on display at the Laramie County Library from Dec. 11 through Jan. 23. The exhibit asks big questions, and those who coordinated it hope that residents walk away pondering over potential answers.
To celebrate the opening of the exhibit, the library is hosting a Crossroads Holiday Extravaganza on the night of Dec. 17. The family event will feature live music from the Front Rang-based bluegrass band Wood Belly, as well as food, trolley tours, crafts and more in an effort to promote the installation.
There’s certainly fun to be had at the extravaganza, but “Crossroads” asks Wyoming residents to get serious about their past, present and future.
“Crossroads” is a comprehensive look at the trajectory of rural America and its people. The exhibit, made possible by the Smithsonian Institute Traveling Exhibition Service, has already made its way through truly rural towns throughout the rest of Wyoming.
Residents experience the installment across five sections in total, climbing up the three floors of the library with interactive exhibits addressing different topics. “Identity,” “Land,” “Community” and “Persistence” all culminate into the final section titled “Managing Change.”
While smaller than other state capitals, Cheyenne is still outside the realm of locations covered in the exhibit. There is, however, a section which mentions Torrington, and others that focus on locations in Colorado. Otherwise, “Crossroads” examines the greater concept of what it means to be rural, regardless of region.
Still, Kasey Mossey, communications coordinator for the Laramie County Library System, said this exhibit is particularly pertinent for Cheyenne residents.
“I think Wyoming is really, quite literally at this crossroads with the way our economy is going, the way our communities are shifting and trying to keep up with the present when we’ve traditionally been pretty interested in the past,” Mossey said.
Part of the benefit of a traveling exhibit such as “Crossroads” is that Smithsonian-level curation is being supplied for free to a population of people who may not be able to travel to Washington, D.C., to see an exhibit of comparable caliber.
The library has hosted Smithsonian exhibits in the past, but Mossey noticed that there was often a reaction of resident questioning why the information pertained to them. This time around, the connection is explicit, garnering a positive reaction in other parts of the state.
“They can quite literally see themselves reflected in the exhibit panel,” Mossey said. “It’s all about them and for them, acknowledging rural America, when sometimes they don’t get acknowledged.”
For every Museum on Main Street exhibit, the Smithsonian Institute requires that the hosting venue install a local exhibit, as well. To satisfy this requirement, the library is highlighting local artists to stimulate a conversation comparing the art of then and now.
Within the “Identity” section is a presentation of Old World artworks from rural American artists. Jennifer Rife, exhibitions supervisor for the Laramie County Library, invited local artists to display their work as a part of the event, hoping to create a conversation with artwork that immediately conveys the city’s culture.
The creative arts play a major part in Cheyenne’s identity. By supplying the library with several different mediums of local artwork, residents can look at the history of rural America and Wyoming, and compare it to the status of the current local arts community.
“We have to have something for people to want to live here,” Rife said. “We have to have something for young people with families to want to live here, and creativity and a vibrant cultural life is a huge part of that.”
Joshua Brady, Danielle Kirby, Narissa Kennedy and Steve Knox are the four that make up the exhibit. Rife was tactful in her selection, making sure to include Knox and Kirby for their depictions of Wyoming’s landscapes, while Brady and Kennedy look inward with more abstract work.
Kennedy, a metalsmith, will have a series of artwork that serves as a tribute to her father, addressing the toll years of hard labor as a blue collar worker takes on a person. Brady’s series, titled “Grief Sketches,” were drawn after his father suddenly passed away.
“It’s her work and Joshua’s work that will make you think more inwardly, and Steve and Danielle’s make you look outward,” Rife said. “So I’m really excited about the different ways we look at where we live and who we are.”
Photography, particularly from the Depression era, is essential to analyzing how much change the region has undergone, not to mention photography’s importance as a creative medium.
Complimentary to the main library’s art display, the Burns Branch Library is holding a month-long event where residents can go through archival photographs of Burns, with the challenge of recreating the pictures themselves at those same locations.
At the core of this game is a requirement to assess how Burns has changed over the span of a century. Researching the past of rural America and applying it to the present is the key to the future.
Wyoming Humanities began working with S.I.T.E.S. years ago to bring “Crossroads” to locations throughout the state. Lucas Fralick, Museum on Main Street coordinator for Wyoming Humanities, joked that when an exhibit like this is curated by easterners, there is often a disconnect with what exactly “rural” entails.
This isn’t the case with “Crossroads.” What Fralick noticed is that the exhibit has a full representation of rural life, featuring not only agriculture-based economies, but those that rely on industry and fossil fuels.
Some sections of the exhibit seem to address Wyoming directly, like Fralick’s favorite, “Land.” It focuses on the controversies, strengths and struggles of having a large expanse of land in a state.
“Community” addresses nurturing a community’s strengths to move toward a better future, a section that ushers in the underlying message of the entire exhibit.
If Fralick were to have someone walk out of the show with one thing on their mind, he said it would be the concept of change. This is the true strength of “Crossroads.”
“Rural communities exist to change; they always have,” Fralick said. “If they don’t change, they’re going to disappear. We see what happened with a lot of ghost towns all over the state, but you’re able to change and adapt with persistence.
“It’s this idea that if communities do not persist in innovation and finding ways to adapt, they will lose touch and disappear.”
The exhibit can be experienced in any order, but it’s preferable to leave “Managing Change” for last. It is open ended, asking residents to leave cards in response to questions like “If you were to remove one thing from your community, what would you miss the most?”
Wyoming has changed before, and it can change again in a positive way, Fralick said. This is the deeper goal of “Crossroads,” to give residents the information to asses what their state and community was and is in order to determine what it can be.