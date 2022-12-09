In place of its traditional holiday concert, the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will perform “Home Alone in Concert” tonight at 7 and tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. in the Cheyenne Civic Center.
The concert will have the orchestra playing live musical accompaniment in sync with the hit holiday movie “Home Alone” as it is projected on stage in its entirety. The comedy classic features the score from renowned composer John Williams (“Star Wars,” “Jaws,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”).
The CSO rarely conducts such a tricky performance, due, in part, to the difficulty in keeping pace with the film.
“It’s a cool challenge. I mean, the score is humongous,” said William Intriligator, CSO music director and conductor. “(The sheet music) is about eight pounds – very thick – like 500 pages to study and go through. Then, it’s not just a matter of studying, but being able to coordinate it with the film.
Even though Intriligator has seen the movie countless times with his kids, this performance has required him to study it more than ever.
“I can say I’ve seen the ‘Home Alone’ movie many, many, many, many times in the last month or two, just in my preparation,” he said.
The last time CSO performed a concert like this was in 2021, as they accompanied the Indiana Jones film “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” This time around, they selected “Home Alone” for its versatility in entertaining both parents and their children, as well as presenting an impressive score.
As an added difficulty, the score for “Home Alone” also calls for a choir of no fewer than 60 people.
To meet the requirement, the CSO will be joined for the performances by All-City Children’s Chorus, members of the Cheyenne Central, East and South High School choirs, as well as some community choir members.
The biggest change for Intriligator, however, lies in his responsibilities as a conductor. With the CSO following along to a click-track to keep pace with the film, he’s no longer there to direct the tempo of the performance.
“It’s a very different thing when you’re doing a soundtrack and you’re not the primary focus for people,” he said.
But performing in the dark does come with one funny adjustment for Intriligator, in particular.
“I actually have to conduct with a glow stick,” he said. “There’s a spot in the movie where we play a little outro, and then there’s a 15-minute intermission. So, in that little time, I have to get a fresh glow stick.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.