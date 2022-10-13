In its 2022-23 season, the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra is taking the audience on a journey around the globe by way of symphonic traditions.
But this categorization might be a little misleading for their first entry into the series, given that come Oct. 22, those filling the Cheyenne Civic Center won’t be hearing music originating from the Middle East.
Rather, “Arabian Nights” actually features more Russian composers than anything else.
The name derives from the fact that the featured piece to be performed in the show is “Scheherazade,” by composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korasov, who might be more popularly known for his incredibly difficult piano interlude “Flight of the Bumblebee.”
Rimsky-Korazov was inspired to write the piece after reading the story “One Thousand and One Nights,” or “Arabian Nights.” The piece is named after one of the main female characters in the story.
Naturally, “Scheherazade” shares a level of difficulty with “Bumblebee,” one that will test the proficiency of the symphony orchestra. The first chair violinist and concertmaster, Stacy Lesartre, will especially have her work cut out for her, with multiple complicated solos.
But for Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator, there’s much more to the diverse, winding piece than its difficulty.
“Scheherazade” was the first piece he ever conducted with the symphony when he auditioned to be the music director in 2008. It was the first sheet music he ever purchased as a conductor.
“There’s all sorts of old markings of mine (on the sheet music), where I wouldn’t do it (that) way anymore. It’s kind of special to come back to it,” Intriligator said. “Over the years, I’ve been wanting to be more free and expressive, and I’ve been noticing more of the little details. It’s kind of hard to say because it’s a bit contradictory.
“I’m noticing a little bit more of the subtle details that the composer put in the score. I want that, but on the other hand, I also want more freedom and grandeur at times.”
Intriligator admits the difficulty of the piece, and that the main challenge for musicians are the swirling and demanding solos that sweep through the symphony at different times. Rest assured, the musicians in the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra are trained enough not to be intimidated by the piece – most have performed it many times in their career – but it does require a certain focus to pull off.
Even at such a high skill level, nerves remain the norm when it comes to performing “Scheherazade,” but with this adversity comes a significant degree of fun. It’s not often that musicians of high caliber are pushing their boundaries, and that’s exactly this performance will do.
To help with the complexities of the piece, the symphony has invited renowned guest pianist Sarah Buchner to perform with the orchestra.
“She’s a big deal,” Intriligator said. “She performs a lot in Asia. She performs all over this country and in Europe. She’s won some major awards in the early days of her career – like major piano competitions. She’s a really incredible pianist. Sensational.”
Among the other pieces the symphony will perform in the show are Valarie Coleman’s “Seven O’Clock Shout,” which pays homage to essential workers during the pandemic. Then, continuing with the theme of Russian composers in the concert, the symphony will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini,” a powerful and varied work that many will recognize.
After “Arabian Nights,” the season will continue to work its way around the globe, which Intriligator said allows the CSO to perform works they don’t typically get to incorporate into a season. Upcoming concerts include “French Connections,” “Made in America,” “Bohemian Rhapsodies” and “Postcards from the Isles.”
On Dec. 8-9, the symphony will perform the score of “Home Alone” in concert. The popular “Symphony Underground” will also return in January, as well as “Movie Music Matinee” the following day.