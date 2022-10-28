The Delbert Anderson Trio punched a hole in jazz music almost 10 years ago, and they’re about to rear back for another blow.

If you aren’t into modern jazz stylings, then you’re certainly unaware that the group, at times performing as “DDAT,” has been nationally praised as jazz innovators throughout the past year or so.


Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus