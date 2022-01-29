Just like the dolls she makes, there are two sides to Amber Martinez.
“It’s normal to be dark, it’s normal to feel sad, it’s normal to feel ugly,” Martinez said. “That’s what this represents, there’s darkness, and then you have this light. We balance it. All of us balance that on a regular basis, even if we don’t realize we do.”
But these sides, the dark and the light, are constantly mixing together into one colorful mural.
Martinez works in multiple mediums, sometimes silversmithing, other times making jewelry. As of late, she has leaned heavily into canvas oil painting. Over the lockdown era of the COVID-19 pandemic, she almost fell out of love with her most recognizable craft – Voodoo dolls.
Since 2010, she has run Voodoo Dolls A Go-Go. In the past 12 years, the dolls have gone from small, mostly featureless outlines to the eclectic creations they are today.
Now, 100 of her dolls can found on display between Powder River Art Gallery’s two locations in Cheyenne and Fort Collins, Colorado. The deal came through a chance encounter with gallery owner Anna Bilderback.
“I walked in, and she was just automatically really welcoming and loving,” Martinez said. “We talked for a least an hour, and then she’s like, ‘I’d love to have your dolls.’
“I was like, ‘What are you talking about? This is a gallery space.’ That’s never happened to me.”
Her creations are not unlike the many different influences from Martinez’s life. From those influences, she has always had to strike a balance. Sometimes, it isn’t so easy.
Her mother is of Creole descent, growing up in Louisiana, where Voodoo and the religion it derives from is found in its highest concentration in the United States.
Her father is Mexican, and though he left their family at an early age, she has since reconnected with him. Both he and her mother are artists and musicians, and this creative flow is so integral to her bloodline that her sister’s practical career as a funeral director makes her sort of a black sheep in the family.
Martinez had to find the balance of growing up with a single parent, and being raised by a young mother and grandparents. Art was her therapy, her escape, as a child.
“I was never brown enough for the brown kids, and I was never white enough for the white kids, so I was very alone,” she said.
Martinez’s Mexican-American heritage is important to her, and maintaining Mexican-American art in her hometown of Denver is a part of her passion. That means frequenting the Museo de las Americas, a Latin American art museum, where she finds the energy she needs to create.
In that environment, there’s a sense of belonging.
“There’s this sort of organic connection or bond within this sisterhood, especially women of color,” Martinez said. “There is this huge spark that ignites in me, and it feels like home. It feels like this is what I’m supposed to be doing.”
About her Voodoo dolls
No two dolls are alike, no two dolls are completely one thing. They are eccentric and full of color, with Martinez’s ability to put a touch of personality in each one, leaving them slightly offbeat, but free from harboring any negative spirit.
People normally think of Voodoo dolls with an air of skepticism, and some are even nervous when approaching one of her booths. Their negative connotation brought on by misrepresentation in the media is something that she understands, but doesn’t look to perpetuate.
“If you want pins with your dolls, you get pins with your dolls,” she said. “If you want to use it, that’s fine. But once it leaves my space, that’s your karma. Everything I do is with love and positivity, even if you want to order a scary doll with blood coming out of its eyes.”
She makes the dolls from scratch, stitching by hand, rather than sewing machine, using a soft, but durable fabric that she bulk orders at the beginning of each year. With 20 yards to work with and 10 pounds of stuffing, she waits for orders or art shows to pop up, then gets to work.
Since she started the business, Martinez estimates that she’s made about 3,800 dolls.
At most, she will allow people to request someone’s likeness, but she does what she can to give them her own personal touch. More recently, she has moved away from crafting a likeness, simply to avoid being a gimmick product. Instead, she makes whatever comes to her mind in the moment.
This is how she typically does it. Sometimes she puts on music, closing her eyes and imagining a sonic color palette forming in the room. When a vision arrives, she will get to work, but it all comes down to real inspiration.
Since childhood, she’s been a daydreamer, a doodler. Drawn to the macabre, one doll will be a rainbow of light, the next might have blood trickling from its eyes. It’s not a gimmick, it’s a projection of her personality.
“I make fun of myself because I wear nothing but black clothing, I’m like an old punk/goth, but I love colors,” Martinez said. “My house has rainbows everywhere. I love shimmers and all those things, but I dress like a witch.
“With my dolls, you’re gonna see colors. You’re gonna see the bright magenta and those oranges, and that has a lot to do with my culture, as well.”
Everyone has had their heart broken, been let down or had their expectation satisfyingly subverted. Martinez knows that with every positive, there is bound to be a negative, but she is grateful for the bad side of things just the same.
The dolls are more than just art to her – they are spiritual in both heritage and approach. She makes no attempt to appropriate a religion and its beliefs, so early on, Martinez took steps to learn more about her craft.
“I was actually taught Voodoo by a priestess for years and years,” Martinez said. “She’s amazing. She’s from Haiti, and she gave me her blessing.”
With Voodoo being a closed practice, Martinez had to gain permission from several practitioners. They then taught her ritualistic practices, which became increasingly serious for her. Though raised Catholic, she does not claim any religion; but Voodoo isn’t commercial for her, she’s truly looking to avoid bad juju.
“I wanted to learn, and I wanted to make sure that what I was doing was not commercial,” Martinez said. “I didn’t want to do something that was disrespectful. They taught me how to practice and how to be one with that spirituality. Then it kind of it started to become a little bit more public for me.”
It’s a good thing, too, because she said if she had gone in without giving the practice the respect it deserves, she would have failed to make it out of some tight situations.
Martinez said she often passes as white, leading some people of color to approach her business with some skepticism. Countless times, people who practice Voodoo have come upon her booth at First Friday on Denver’s Santa Fe Boulevard and put her through the full line of questioning to see if her heart is in the right place.
Martinez stands her ground, but maintains that fine balance in what she does.
The religion isn’t something she completely claims or takes ownership of, but she has been confirmed by Voodoo priests and priestesses. Her dolls are novelty, but she has supplied some specifically for those priests and priestesses to practice with.
The creation of the infamous Voodoo doll is her major creative endeavor, yet she also owns a vintage ouija board, which she said you couldn’t pay her to mess with.