Martin Gore of Depeche Mode perform the at American Airlines Arena on Sept. 15, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES – Depeche Mode will return next year with a new album, “Memento Mori,” and an accompanying tour of North America and Europe. The announcement comes only a few months after the group’s co-founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher died at 60 in May.

The album will be Depeche Mode’s 15th studio release (their first as a duo) and first since 2017′s “Spirit.”

