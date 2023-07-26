Linda Gassenheimer

Linda Gassenheimer

These Tex-Mex sandwiches are pan-fried and served with a quick Corn and Black Bean Salad. The variety of textures and flavors from the earthy, meaty mushrooms to the soft cheese and crisp tortillas combines to create a tasty, satisfying meal.

Helpful Hints:

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus