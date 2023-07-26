These Tex-Mex sandwiches are pan-fried and served with a quick Corn and Black Bean Salad. The variety of textures and flavors from the earthy, meaty mushrooms to the soft cheese and crisp tortillas combines to create a tasty, satisfying meal.
Helpful Hints:
- A quick way to defrost corn kernels is to place them in a strainer in the sink and run hot water through them.
- If you prefer, you can use two skillets and make both quesadillas at the same time.
- Make sure your bottle of dried spice is less than 6 months old.
Shopping List:
- 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1/4 pound sliced, baby bello mushrooms, 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat spinach, 1 package 8-inch flour tortillas, 1 package shredded, reduced-fat cheddar cheese, 1 package frozen corn kernels and 1 can reduced-sodium black beans.
Staples: olive oil spray, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.
CHICKEN-MUSHROOM QUESADILLAS
1/2 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cutlets (1/2-inch thick)
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Olive oil spray
1/4 pound sliced, baby bello mushrooms (about 1 2/3 cups)
2 cups washed, ready-to-eat spinach
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 8-inch flour tortillas (1 ounce each)
1/4 cup shredded, reduced-fat Cheddar cheese (1 ounce)
Sprinkle chicken with ground cumin covering all sides. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the chicken and mushrooms and saute 3 to 4 minutes or until mushrooms are soft and chicken cooked. Stir in spinach until it wilts, about 1 minute. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove to a bowl.
Using the same skillet, spray again with olive oil spray and add one tortilla and heat about 1 minute or until bottom is golden. Turn over and spread half the chicken mixture over 1/2 the tortilla. Sprinkle half the shredded cheese over the chicken. Gently fold in half, cover with a lid and saute 1 minute. Remove to a dinner plate and repeat for second tortilla. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 300 calories, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 5 g monounsaturated fat, 85 mg cholesterol, 36 g protein, 21 g carbohydrates, 7 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugars, 460 mg sodium, 790 mg potassium, 425 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 1 starch, 1 vegetable, 4 1/2 lean protein.
CORN AND BLACK BEAN SALAD
1 cup frozen corn kernels, defrosted
1 cup drained and rinsed, reduced-sodium canned black beans
2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place corn and black beans in a bowl. Add dressing and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 180 calories, 2 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0.5 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 9 g protein, 35 g carbohydrates, 10 g dietary fiber, 3 g sugars, 105 mg sodium, 530 mg potassium, 180 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 2 starch, 1/2 fat.
Look for light tortillas, 8 to 9 inches in diameter weighing 39 g or 1 1/2-ounces, with 80 calories, 2 g fat, 250 mg sodium per tortilla.
– From “Quick and Easy Chicken” by Linda Gassenheimer
