Linda Gassenheimer

To Italians, scampi is a small lobster called a prawn. However, in America, scampi has become a term for the sauce that goes with seafood. Jumbo lump crab in a garlic-wine sauce is a new take on this traditional Italian dish. Serve the crab sauce over spaghetti and enjoy this quick Italian seafood dinner.

Helpful hints

