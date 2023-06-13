Ginger, soy sauce and scallions flavor this Chinese Steamed Fish meal. The food takes only minutes to cook, but the chopping and cutting to prepare ingredients can be time-consuming. This recipe has very little preparation time and few ingredients, making it a very speedy Chinese supper.
Here are some tips on various types of steaming equipment:
Use a one-or-two-tiered steamer. This is a large pot with one or two steaming inserts.
Use a collapsible vegetable steaming rack placed in a skillet and covered with lid.
Use a roasting pan with rack or broiler pan. Line rack with foil. Poke holes in the foil and place in roasting pan or in a large skillet. Cover tightly with foil if you do not have a lid for the pan.
Place a rack or perforated foil pie plate in a wok or other pan and cover with a lid.
Helpful hints:
— You can use any type of thin white fish fillet, such as tilapia or sole.
— You can find steamed or fresh Chinese egg noodles in the produce section of the supermarket.
— You can use fresh angel hair pasta instead of Chinese egg noodles.
— You can use any type of lettuce, such as romaine, instead of bok choy.
Countdown:
— Mix sauce and marinate snapper.
— Place water in the bottom of a steamer and bring to a boil.
— Prepare ingredients and steam.
Shopping list:
3/4 pound snapper fillet, 1 bottle low-sodium soy sauce*, 1 bottle dry sherry, 1 bottle sesame oil, 1 bunch scallions, 1 piece fresh ginger or ground ginger, 1 small head bok choy, and 1 package steamed or fresh Chinese egg noodles.
Staples: salt and black peppercorns.
GINGER SOY STEAMED FISH AND CHINESE NOODLES
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 1/2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce*
3 tablespoons dry sherry
1 cup sliced scallions
1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger or 1 teaspoon ground ginger
2 teaspoons sesame oil
3/4 pound snapper fillet
1 small head bok choy (several leaves, about 3 cups)
1/4 pound steamed or fresh Chinese egg noodles
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Mix the soy sauce, sherry, scallions, ginger and oil together in a bowl or self-seal plastic bag. Add the snapper and marinate 5 minutes, turning the fish over once during that time. Place water in steamer bottom and bring to a boil. Line the base of steamer basket with bok choy leaves, including the thick stems. Spread noodles over bok choy. Place fish on leaves and pour marinade over top. Cover with a lid and steam 5 minutes over boiling water. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 500 calories, 90 calories from fat, 10 g fat, 1.8 g saturated fat, 3 g monounsaturated fat, 110 mg cholesterol, 47 g protein, 50 g carbohydrates, 4 g dietary fiber, 4 g sugars, 580 mg sodium, 1,320 mg potassium, 550 mg phosphorus.