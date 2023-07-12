Poaching salmon in white wine produces a moist, flavorful result. Broccoli, carrots and potatoes poached with the salmon add to the flavor and the resulting sauce. Sauteed grape tomatoes complete the dish.
Helpful Hints
Helpful Hints
Countdown
Shopping List3/4 pound wild-caught salmon fillets, 1 bottle dry white wine, 1 bottle ground allspice, 1 bottle dried thyme, 1 package broccoli florets, 1 pound red potatoes, and 1 container grape tomatoes.
Staples: canola oil, carrots, salt and black peppercorns.
WHITE WINE POACHED SALMON WITH VEGETABLE MEDLEYRecipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 1/2 cups water, divided use
1/2 cup dry white wine
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 cup broccoli florets
1 cup sliced carrots
1 pound red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
3/4 pound wild-caught salmon fillets
3 teaspoons canola oil, divided use
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 cup grape tomatoes
Add 2 cups water, white wine, allspice, thyme, broccoli, carrots and potatoes to a large saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium heat, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Add the remaining 1/2 cup water and salmon. Cover and simmer gently, 5 minutes. Do not boil. Remove vegetables and salmon with a slotted spoon to two dinner plates. Bring liquid in saucepan to a boil and reduce by half, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and stir in 1 teaspoon canola oil and add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon sauce over salmon and vegetables.
Add 2 remaining teaspoons canola oil to the same saucepan along with grape tomatoes. Saute 2 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Arrange them around salmon and vegetables. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 560 calories, 160 calories from fat, 18 g fat, 2.3 g saturated fat, 7.9 g monounsaturated fat, 95 mg cholesterol, 41 g protein, 49 g carbohydrates, 7 g dietary fiber, 8 g sugars, 460 mg sodium, 2425 mg potassium, 555 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 2 starch, 3 vegetable, 5 lean protein, 1 fat, 1/2 alcohol.
From “Mix ‘n’ Match Meals in Minutes for People with Diabetes” by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.
