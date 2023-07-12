Linda Gassenheimer

Linda Gassenheimer

Poaching salmon in white wine produces a moist, flavorful result. Broccoli, carrots and potatoes poached with the salmon add to the flavor and the resulting sauce. Sauteed grape tomatoes complete the dish.

Helpful Hints

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus