Edge Fest 2022 is just over 24 hours away, but there’s still plenty of time to brush up on the performing artists before they take the stage at Civic Commons Park.
Here’s a look at opening acts, joe p and Claire Rosinkranz, and the headliner, Tones and I.
joe p
Recording the majority of his young discography from his basement studio in Asbury Park, New Jersey, joe p makes music about as stripped back and natural as one can.
His 2021 EP, “Emily Can’t Sing,” shows that the streaming community responds well to his DIY attitude. The song “Off My Mind,” a pop-infused, off-beat solo cut that slowly builds into something radio worthy, currently has over 17 million plays on Spotify and serves as an example of the artist utilizing his style to his advantage.
There’s also “Fighting in the Car,” which, while different from the remainder of his work, shows his ability to do something atypical of most up-and-coming pop artists. It is moody, and might make a listener wish he would explore this sound further.
On Aug. 5, he released his first single in more than six months, titled “All Day I Dream About.” If there’s anything to pull from this release, it’s that joe p is rapidly developing his sound as he experiments with more dynamic highs and lows in his instrumental composition.
Even with the differences between “Emily Can’t Sing” and “All Day I Dream About,” there’s clearly a thread running through his work that demands attention from the public to see what he comes up with for his sophomore release.
Recommended listening: “Off My Mind” (2021), “Fighting in the Car” (2021), “All Day I Dream About.”
Claire Rosinkranz
With the least exposure of this year’s Edge Fest lineup, Rosinkranz also shows possibly the greatest degree of promise with her stripped back, bubblegum pop approach to songs about relatable adolescent themes.
She’s coasting off of a collection of singles and two EPs, “BeVerly Hills BoYfRiEnd” (2020) and “6 Of A Billion,” (2021). So far, her biggest hit is the cheerful and innocent cut “Backyard Boy,” which feels like an unlikely blend of sounds reminiscent of the wildly popular Olivia Rodrigo and the neurotic stylings of lesser-known Jack Stauber.
Rosincranz has kept busy in 2022, and clearly honed her sound in the process. Only recently did she turn 18 years old, so the youthful nature of her music continues to be prominent.
Her most recent single, July’s “123,” feels a lot like “Backyard Boy,” but “i’m too pretty for this” and “stuck on us,” show an entirely different approach. It’s still pop, still easy listening, but with driving guitar riffs to the point that “too pretty” almost dips its toes into being pop-punk – a sound the singer/songwriter hadn’t previously explored.
It’s a welcome direction to see her heading in. Rosinkranz feels right at home with a little more angst-ridden drive backing her vocals.
Recommended listening: “Backyard Boy” (2020), “I’m too pretty for this” (2022), “123” (2022), “don’t miss me” (2021).
Tones and I
The Australian singer recently stated that she’s grown tired of her biggest hit, “Dance Monkey.”
It’s a shame, because the general public is still feeding is popularity, and that’s just something that Tones might have to deal with for the remainder of her career. That’s show business, or so they say.
The thing is, she’s been in the studio a lot since the release of “Dance Monkey” in 2019, and it’s time for listeners to get wise to the rest of her catalogue.
Most recently, she released a collaboration with Grammy winning rapper Macklemore. While the final product feels more like a Macklemore track, Tones and I was the correct choice to fill the chorus of “CHANT” (2022). Listen to Tones’ solo work, and one can quickly recognize that she’s found the style she’s comfortable working in.
There’s a reason for that: She does it well.
Her lone full-length release, “Welcome to the Madhouse” (2021), contains track after track of pounding baselines and melodies that bring to mind the neon glow of EDM rave lights on a temperate summer night. “Fly Away” rivals the hit-power of “Dance Monkey,” and “Not Going Home” manages to slow down the pace without sacrificing energy.
Check out the acoustic versions of her more popular songs to get a sense of her true vocal range.
A deeper cut from the “Madhouse,” “Bars (RIP),” is an aggressive number that shows Tones exercising her rapping ability. It doesn’t feel out of the ordinary, but the tempo and cocksure attitude stand out from the remainder of her catalogue.
Recommended listening: “CHANT,” (2022), “Bars (RIP)” (2021), “Cloudy Day (Acoustic)” (2021), “Not Going Home” (2021).
