Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
Jan. 10
"Vesper"
"Angry Neighbors"
"Fear the Walking Dead: Season 7"
"Piggy"
"Poker Face"
"The Estate"
"The Friendship Game"
"The Man Who Fell to Earth: Season One"
"The 3rd Guest"
Jan. 17
"The Menu"
"Till"
"Detective Knight: Redemption"
"My Life is Murder: Series 3"
"Speak No Evil"
"Spin Me Round"
"Cloverfield (4K Ultra HD)"
