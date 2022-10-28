Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
Oct. 31
"Top Gun: Maverick"
Nov. 1
"Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul."
"Dark Winds: Season 1"
"Euphoria: Seasons 1-2"
"One Way"
"Rubikon"
"Young Rock: Season Two"
Nov. 8
"Lost Illusions"
"A Discovery of Witches: Season 3"
"After Ever Happy"
"Devil's Workshop"
"Dig"
"I Love My Dad"
"Moonhaven: Season 1"
"She Will"
"The Enforcer"
"The Most Dangerous Game"
"The Power of the Dog"
"The Witch 2: The Other One"
"Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm (Blu-ray)"
