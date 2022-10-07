Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
Oct. 11
Oct. 11
"Beast"
"Barbarians"
"Blood & Treasure: Season Two"
"Gone in the Night"
"Guardians of Time"
"Sweet Tooth: Season 1"
"The Harbinger"
"Wire Room"
"Mantra"
"Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection (Blu-ray)"
"Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind (Blu-ray)"
Oct. 18
"Bullet Train"
"Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank"
"Easter Sunday"
"Bodies Bodies Bodies"
"Fall"
"Orphan: First Kill"
"Mack & Rita"
"8-Bit Christmas"
"Abbott Elementary: The Complete First Season"
"Bitcon"
"Flux Gourmet"
"Kingslayer"
"La Llorona"
"Rumble"
"A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
"The Flash: The Complete Eighth Season"
"The Innocents"
"The Thing About Pam: The Complete Limited Series"
"The Time Traveler's Wife: The Complete Series"
"This is Going to Hurt: Season 1"
"Three Wishes For Cinderella"
"Trick or Treat Scooby Doo"
"Hockeyland (Blu-ray)"
"Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (Blu-ray)"
