Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
Dec. 13
"Smile"
"The Woman King"
"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"
"Lifemark"
"Call Jane"
"A Christmas Karen"
"American Murderer"
"And Just Like That: The Complete First Season"
"Bandit"
"Evil: Season Three"
"Players: Season One"
"Reacher: Season One"
"Resurrection"
"Slash/Back"
"Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters"
"The Minute You Wake Up Dead"
"The Roundup"
"South Park: Post COVID"
"Riotsville, U.S.A."
Dec. 20
"The Banshees of Inisherin"
"House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season"
"Paradise City"
"Secret Headquarters"
"Tales of the Walking Dead: The Complete First Season"
"The Loneliest Boy in the World"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.