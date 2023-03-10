Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
March 14
"A Man Called Otto"
"Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero"
"The Whale"
"Alice, Darling"
"Glorious"
"Puppet Master: Doktor Death"
"The Apology"
"The Good Fight: The Final Season"
"Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol: The Complete Series"
"The Walking Dead: Season 11"
"The Locksmith (Blu-ray)"
March 21
"M3gan"
"Babylon"
"Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist"
"Lullaby"
"Seriously Red"
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season One"
"Joyride"
"Inland Empire (Blu-ray)"
"Dragonslayer (4K Ultra HD)"
