Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
March 28
"Plane"
"Missing"
"The Son"
"Chucky: Season Two"
"Frozen Planet II"
"Gaslit: The Complete Limited Series"
"Rick and Morty: The Complete Sixth Season"
"The Weapon"
"Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham"
"All Quiet on the Western Front (Blu-ray)"
"Chilly Scenes of Winter (Blu-ray)"
April 4
"Confess, Fletch"
"South Park: The Complete Twenty-Fifth Season"
"War Trap"
"Star Trek: The Next Generation 4-Movie Collection"
