It makes sense for the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens to hold an Earth Day event, but it’s been a while since they have.
Before COVID-19 slowed everything down, the Botanic Gardens was beginning to organize different events for the conservation-focused day. Those sputtered out however, and over the quiet pandemic, it was back to the drawing board for the Gardens.
The team used the time to regroup and brainstorm something new, and now, the Botanic Gardens is presenting a day of workshops and lectures for residents looking to learn how they can better the environment in small, doable ways.
“All the events that we have planned send a message of being healthy with the Earth, with you doing some more Earth-healthy, friendly things,” Director Tina Worthman said. “Just trying to keep a more positive outlook, a different way of looking at things.
“Like, it’s not a trash pickup,” horticulturalist Samantha Day added.
“Right,” Worthman continued. “It’s actually something that’s more positive and will go be more beneficial for your own person, rather than just something else, something that won’t stick with you.”
So, rather than a volunteer event, Day and other horticulturists at the Gardens will try to give people skills they can apply to their own gardens and community.
Among all the new classes and events that the Gardens has planned for the day, there will be two unique time slots April 22-23. On Friday, there will be a “DIY T-Shirt Rug” class held in collaboration with Goodwill, which is donating 200 shirts for the activity.
Day will be leading this class herself, and while she might be an expert in the garden, she’ll be learning how to make a rug right there with the rest of the class. The process involves cutting the shirts up into strips, then braiding and reforming them into a small rug. This class is mostly for the sheer fun of the craft.
On Saturday, the Gardens will host a day-long Community Seed Swap. In an ideal scenario, the event will bring different community gardeners together to share the seeds they have collected from their yield through the years.
“We have a lot of gardeners connected. Some of them are decades into their projects at their house, and they save seeds every year,” Day said. “If they brought their seeds from their house, I was kind of picturing people gathering stuff that they saved themselves and swap with each other.”
In case there aren’t as many veterans there to trade stock, the Botanic Gardens will have packaged seeds to collect and trade with one another. The seed swap will be on Saturday from 12-3 p.m.
In addition to these unique events, there will also be a full schedule of gardening classes that are structured to be more lecture based than a hands-on workshop.
Horticulturalist Isaiah Smith will lead the “Water Wise Planting Workshop,” which is geared toward more experienced gardeners. Smith will walk residents through how they can garden, but still conserve water by growing plants that don’t require as much water to survive.
Other classes revolve around educating participants on similar gardening practices, but open up to more skill levels to participate in.
The “Beginners Guide to Growing Food and Composting” class, for example, will be a basic introduction on how to start a garden for those who have been wanting to grow their own plants, but don’t know where to begin.
“I like to do mostly discussion and just kind of get people to tell me what they’re picturing, and then we can talk about what they’re struggling with,” Day said. “I’m focusing on how, if you live in an apartment ... setting up containers on your patio, or a very easy pallet raised bed that you can throw up in a day so people don’t feel intimidated by gardening.”
Though the classes bring gardeners together, the Botanic Gardens staff see this event as a way to spread how simple it is to make small changes that benefit the Earth.
In their experience, Cheyenne is a very self-motivated community. If someone wants to implement more conservative gardening tactics, they will teach themselves how to do so. Rarely does someone with little knowledge wander into a beginners class.
But that’s exactly what Earth Day is for – to spread how it doesn’t have to be a full-time hobby, and that a lasting impact can be made by implementing basic practices. In just the last year, staff has seen more and more new faces signing up for classes, transplants from California or Texas, even northern Colorado residents that are beginning to make the commute.
“It’s a way to implement these kinds of practices in your everyday life and try to give them some hands-on, realistic ways to make that doable,” Worthman said “That it’s not intimidating.
“It’s not just a day to clean up the park. It’s a way to really change how you live, and it’s not that difficult. It can be fun.”
There are only 20 spots reserved for each class, and the slots are first-come, first-served. The Gardens will do what they can to accommodate everyone, but it depends on the space they have and the amount of materials they can distribute.