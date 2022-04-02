That piece of scrap on the side of the road isn’t trash.
A T-shirt with plenty of rips and tears, old severed lengths of rope, and weathered, worn leather, still have value. For one artist, reusing discarded materials like these isn’t necessarily about conservation, but rather finding beauty in imperfection.
That’s what Houston-based artist Emma Balder wants to represent in her new exhibit, “Eclectic Motion,” now on display in the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery at Laramie County Community College.
Balder, a Denver native now living in Houston, collects and incorporates whatever she can in this series, using unconventional techniques to put a clever spin on seemingly straightforward artworks.
“The fact (is) that they’re just these fragmented imperfections,” Balder said. “I’m thinking about a piece of fiber just kind of billowing out, feathering out the way that it’s so unexpected. I think that contributes to its beauty.”
It’s difficult to describe the work that Balder compiled for “Eclectic Motion.” Half of the gallery consists of three-dimensional wall art made of different materials patched together, similar to a quilt.
For these “sculptural paintings,” she begins with a blank, unprimed canvas, on which she paints something colorful and abstract. Only when she reaches the point that she couldn’t bear to destroy the painting, she cuts the canvas into flowing and uneven shapes.
“I am creating these abstract paintings and then cutting them up,” she said. “Sometimes in life we’re really satisfied, and we’re comfortable, and then something just comes in and boom, we’re forced to change.”
Balder doesn’t appreciate when discarded items are referred to as “scraps.” The word implies an inherent loss of value, an opinion that Balder doesn’t share.
She collects different fabrics, from rope to simple cotton cloth, sometimes found in the street, sometimes found on hikes or given to her by makers all over the world. With the patches of cut-up canvas and miscellaneous textile waste, she creates a sort of sewn tapestry. In “Eclectic Motion,” these pieces are also stuffed and lined with foam obtained from old mattresses.
It’s an intuitive process, adding different patches until she feels the piece is complete. While she sees something personal in every creation, she realizes that her work invokes a sense of pareidolia that draws a different interpretation from each viewer.
Pareidolia
“I think it really relates to this element of pareidolia, which I talk about a lot in my work,” she said. “It’s really prevalent. It’s the idea that it’s like a Rorschach test. Seeing something recognizable in something that’s abstract, like seeing a face in the clouds.”
Pareidolia is defined by Merriam-Webster as “the tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern.”
The rest of the gallery is made up of “fiber paintings,” which, on the surface, seem like tracings, but there’s more to the process than it appears.
Balder takes different strands of fiber, like small pieces of twine, and then drags those fibers through different colors of acrylic paint, creating what looks like frayed strands of unwound cloth.
With some of the strands still stuck to the painting, Balder then uses a 3mm pencil to accentuate some of the lines. The paintings are like river channels of color splaying out on white canvas.
Slightly different from these other two mediums are her “wind paintings,” which are deceptively similar to the “fiber paintings.” For these, she stood in an open, windy space, and let the large sheet of paper blow against her pencil, creating long, spontaneous lines and shapes. They are then covered in color.
There is, however, a common strand that runs through Balder’s artistic inspiration. Everything presented is abstract, colorful, subdued and rooted in her original childhood passion.
“I actually wanted to make my own clothes, I wanted to be in fashion design,” Balder said. “I had taken the course when I was in high school and was going to go to college for fashion where you’d make a couple of dresses and things.
“I was always like cutting up my clothes as a kid. And so it really all kind of came full circle.”
Dynamic art classes in her youth taught her that painting was more than just putting paint on canvas. She could experiment, and Balder knew that her heart wasn’t in fashion, but in painting something that “wasn’t just painting.”
In the case of the sculptures, they are creatures to her – eclectic communities that exist as microcosms of various influences and personal meaning. She stuffs them in order to give them a body, life and existence.
This ongoing experiment represents a turning point where she wants to branch out in untraversed artistic directions.
“They do have to be dimensional, and they have to occupy space in order for other things to live within them,” she said.
The exhibit opened Friday, but the opening event will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m. Balder will then give a free talk in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at 2 p.m.