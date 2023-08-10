ENTER-MUS-EVERCLEAR-ALEXAKIS-ZUM

Art Alexakis of Everclear plays at the 24th Street stage in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on June 21, 2022.

 Jeff Moore

Art Alexakis, lead singer of rock band Everclear, has been living with multiple sclerosis for several years, taking meds to slow its progression since the diagnosis in 2016. The good news: to date, he has been able to tour and perform without serious issues.

“I have a very special thing that I’ve achieved in my life,” said Alexakis, who recently spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t take it for granted. It’s wonderful.”

