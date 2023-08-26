It’s been nearly 18 months since the Season 2 finale of “Euphoria” premiered on HBO — but who’s keeping track?

Since then, few details have emerged about the upcoming third season of the gritty teen drama about a chaotic group of high school students navigating friendships, love, loss and addiction in the fictional town of East Highland, California.

