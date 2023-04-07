ENTER-MUS-DAFTPUNK-BANGALTER-AI-GET

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, left, and Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk attend the 56th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Jan. 26, 2014, in Los Angeles.

 Jason Merritt

Thomas Bangalter, formerly one-half of electronic music duo Daft Punk, said this week that his fear of artificial intelligence was a factor in why the group split in 2021.

Bangalter reflected on the duo’s fictional persona in a recent interview with BBC News, saying that he always felt the group’s thesis was about making sure there is an absolute line “between humanity and technology.”

