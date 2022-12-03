ATLANTA – Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick will lead a docuseries focused on the evolution of the Black quarterback in the NFL, according to Variety.
He will discuss the subject with former and current football players and coaches such as Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Tony Dungy, Andy Reid and Doug Williams. He will also gain insight from celebrities, journalists and cultural figures.
“I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League,” Vick said in a press release. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted No. 1. I know that was a big step for us in society.”
With his speed and cannon of an arm, Vick was a dynamic presence for the Falcons for several seasons until it was discovered in 2007 he was the leader of a dog-fighting ring, which led him to a prison sentence. His career was over with the Falcons, but he played for multiple teams until 2016. He has since made amends for the dog fighting, actively working with animal rights groups.
Vick will be an executive producer on the project along with newly formed Fubo Studios and SMAC Productions.
