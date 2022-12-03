ATLANTA – Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick will lead a docuseries focused on the evolution of the Black quarterback in the NFL, according to Variety.

He will discuss the subject with former and current football players and coaches such as Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Tony Dungy, Andy Reid and Doug Williams. He will also gain insight from celebrities, journalists and cultural figures.


