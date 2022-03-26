Cheyenne is about to find out if it’s ready for something a little different.
The Lincoln Theatre’s Battle of the Bands competition is now halfway complete, with the month of April featuring a collection of rock bands from the region. If there’s one thing that this category proves, it’s that “rock band” can serve as a catchall for any group that doesn’t quite fit in any other category.
Rap/hip-hop artists could hardly make a mistake for the night they should perform, and the same goes for singer/songwriters, who generally set up with their guitars and sing along.
On April 2, the audience will get a variety of styles.
Two groups from Laramie, in particular, are stepping into their role as the black sheep in the competition.
Catherine Camarotte and Warren Whaley had a slim chance of finding one another, and even more slim a chance of combining their contrasting backgrounds in 2020 to create the synth-pop duo The Dollhouse.
“When we were looking at the Battle of the Bands, we were really trying to choose which category would be the best category for us,” said Camarotte, the lead singer, primary songwriter and “doll” of The Dollhouse. “We weren’t really singer/songwriter, we weren’t really a group or anything like that. We were country, we were kind of rock and punk.
“We’re proud because we’re breaking boundaries of what punk can be.”
Whaley, the man behind the synthesizer and “master” of the house, has an extensive history with the technology. He’s a classically trained musician and composer, and he was constructing mostly ambient and classical electronic pieces before he met Camarotte.
He always wanted to put together a synth-pop project, but she was a little different. Camarotte was a member of the collegiate chorale, and grew up singing folk, country and other music written by “old dead white guys,” whom she considers some of her influences.
Origin story
Punk rock and new wave was a shared interest between them (if Camarotte weren’t in The Dollhouse, she would be starting a punk band), as they found when they first met in the store where Camarotte worked at the time. When she sang for him back in his studio, Whaley knew this was the person he wanted to start a duo with.
Starting a synth-pop group with infusions of disco, country and punk was – and still is – unprecedented territory in southeast Wyoming.
“The music scene is mostly a boys’ club, a ‘good old boys’ club, really,” Whaley said. “Everyone knows each other. It’s mostly male, so we’re pretty excited about being able to break through that barrier and show other female artists that they can go out there and perform, as well.”
Laramie and surrounding cities have treated them well so far, especially for a group that has yet to release any recorded music. When they play live, they begin with a reception of puzzled stares, and over the course of a performance have to work their way up to an enthusiastic crowd, sometimes wandering in from down the street just to see what they’re doing.
They might stand out at The Lincoln, the biggest stage they’ve had the opportunity to play on, but being a duo gives them some advantages. They are conceptual, making a point to play with creative and versatile production across genres, and create different soundscapes that other bands might not be able to with traditional instruments.
Whaley and Camarotte are deep in the process of writing, recording, mixing and mastering three albums simultaneously. The first two are a paring of concept albums, and the third is a dance album consisting of the songs that missed the cut on the first two.
Some songs sound punk, others like funk, rhythm and blues, even some with a breathy, 1940s lounge singer approach. They suspect other major cities – Los Angeles, New York, London or Berlin – might latch onto their sound more readily than in this region, but they don’t think that there’s difficulty in accessing their music.
People just need to hear more of what they have.
“Not everyone is looking for change,” Camarotte said. “A lot of people, not just in music, but in life, want to remain stagnant. When you have a band that’s constantly changing, or is morphing and evolving in micro and macro evolution, it can be hard to follow.
“But the music is made in such a way that you can catch on to it. It’s not complex listening.”
Things are picking up around Laramie, with The Dollhouse duo noticing more synth-influenced bands starting up around the Gem City. They want to be involved with other bands in town that might similarly go against conventional genres.
Big Dill
Among their peers is the traditionally influenced punk band Big Dill, who’ve been working their way through Laramie venues for about three years now. They released their debut album in 2020, and have only just recently gained their footing after COVID-19 rattled the national music community.
Participating in the Battle of the Bands is less about competition and more an effort to expand their fanbase. In addition to competing, they will also perform at Ernie November on April 3.
Joey Ahrenholtz, bassist for Big Dill, said the band encounters the same difficulty as The Dollhouse, feeling a little alone in the lineup as a hardcore punk band. Brought together by a love for horror-punk band The Misfits and twisted surf rock guitar solos, Big Dill has enjoyed support from a region that is surprisingly receptive to the punk genre.
“We definitely have that horror-punk feel in a couple of our songs, but we all really like a lot of the, like, older punk bands,” Ahrenholtz said. “Husker Du, the Ramones, and one of our songs, I feel, sounds very much like early Green Day.”
While he’s looking forward to the opportunity to get on stage, Ahrenholtz doesn’t think being a punk band plays particularly to their advantage. It’ll be tough seeing if they can get the same reception in Cheyenne that they’ve had in Laramie.
There’s always the chance that it works to their advantage.
“It is so different than the things you’ll hear walking around town during Laramie Jubilee Days or Cheyenne Frontier Days,” he said. “The bands you have playing downtown are typically your 38 Special cover bands.
“No, I think we’re gonna have to work.”