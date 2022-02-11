Hate to break this to you, but Valentine’s Day is just a few days away.
Did you forget to order flowers again? Neglect to schedule dinner reservations? Maybe you have no Valentine, or just hate seeing all the Valentines frolicking up and down the street. That’s totally fine; you’re not alone.
The good news is that whether you’re eager to begin the day of lovers or are dreading its arrival, there are a number of events nearby to help you feel the love or get yourself far, far away from it.
For the former, there is a festival of love readily available here on the Front Range. Just take a drive down to Loveland, Colorado, tonight for the start of the Loveland Sweetheart Festival, which began in 2019. You can stick around for the full day of events on Saturday.
The event is a little smaller this year due to a reduced number of vendors. Still, Visit Loveland confiscated the block consisting of Third Street and Foundry Plaza and packed it with food, drink, sweets and live music, all with a lovely Valentine’s Day theme. It isn’t just a celebration for couples, but families and friends to come together for a good time.
“This is a big thing for us,” said Cindy Mackin, director of Visit Loveland. “We love Valentine’s Day, and we love love, so we wanted to make sure that we’re taking that branding that the Chamber started 76 years ago and furthering it with having a festival to celebrate love.”
While the festival is entirely free, it’s a great way to stimulate the local economy. People travel from Denver and Colorado Springs to attend the festival, making it Loveland’s biggest event of the year.
Of the 10 vendors this year, there’s the Palace of Sweets, two food trucks and a brewery tent full of local taps. The local businesses and bars surrounding the two-day festival give the festival an extra spark. Many of these locations coordinated with Visit Loveland to host unique Valentine’s events that compliment the main event.
Wicked Tequila Room is holding a Miss Margarita Alley Valentine contest, and The Gressiwick venue will host “Loveland Does Drag.”
“It’s not just the festival,” Mackin said. “You could come down to visit and then go get a cupcake and beer pairing at Loveland Aleworks, or you can go to Dark Heart Coffee Bar and do a wine and chocolate craft beer pairing.
“There’s a lot of stuff happening here this weekend, the festival is just kind of drawing them in, and then we’re sending them out to all the other fun stuff there is.”
If the romantic semantics of Valentine’s Day drive you crazy, then stay in town and make a day out of the first major event to occupy the recently renovated ballroom in the Historic Plains Hotel.
In a subversive Valentine’s celebration, the Plains is hosting a Dia de Los Muertos themed Valentine’s Day Ball, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday with The T.R.I.B.E Zoo tattoo shop setting up for walk-in tattoos until 5 p.m. There will be two different DJs, a mariachi band and local vendors, all of which are there to give residents an alternative way to celebrate the holiday.
“Everybody might be lonely during this holiday, so we wanted to do something that hasn’t been done here before,” said Del Jimenez, owner of The Plains Hotel. “I think the theme is something that’s kind of exciting, and it gets people curious to just come out.”
The event will run until 11 p.m. and will also feature prize-winning activities, including a raffle and tattoo and piercing competition. Jimenez is most excited for the “worst tattoo” section of the competition, where the winner wins a free “cover-up” tattoo.
There will be tarot card readings, balloon tying and face painting, as well. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door. There are also VIP packages, one at $40 a person that includes a table, and $200 for an eight-person VIP table.
Getting a turnout for this event is a big step for the Plains staff, as they are hoping to wedge themselves into the conversation as one of Cheyenne’s premier event venues going forward. Putting this twist on Valentine’s Day has Jimenez nervous, but excited for the outcome.
If tattoos and Day of the Dead aren’t your style, and you still want to avoid a sighting of any star-crossed couples, then stop by the Laramie County Library on Feb. 18 for Anti-Valentine’s Day. This event for teenagers is there to give people a place to gather and eat, dance and participate in activities. There are only so many spots remaining, so RSVP online now.
Or maybe you’re an adult that’s still looking not just for love, but a hearty handful of friendship.
On Saturday, Black Tooth Brewing is hosting its first “Speed Friending” night. The event takes the concept of speed dating, rotating tables, conversation prompts and all, and applies it not only to the dating scene, but to finding friendships and developing business connections.
Steph Reese, general manager at Black Tooth, made it a point to set the brewery apart from its competition by introducing events that are a little different than typical trivia and bingo nights (both of which it still hosts). The result are nights like last November’s “Flannels and Friendsgiving” and this month’s “Speed Friending.”
“We get a lot of new people who come in the brewery, and oftentimes they come by themselves,” Reese said. “It’s great that they felt comfortable coming by themselves, but they also want to meet new people, whether it’s friendship, romantic interest, business networking related or all of the above.
“So, I thought we could just provide the opportunity for anybody new to the city.”
Upon registration, participants simply have to submit their name, phone number, and whether they’re seeking a friendship, relationship, business connection or any combination of the three.
And there’s a goal to be as inclusive as possible. Reese said that speed dating can sometimes cater toward heterosexual relationships or younger age groups, and by opening this up to friendships, and not listing ages on profiles, they’re avoiding some discrimination in the process.
There are almost 20 participants already signed up, the majority of which have marked friendship as their goal. Email Reese before 9 p.m. today to reserve a spot.
But let’s say you’re celebrating love and looking for a concert in town where you can share that eternal infatuation. Another new venue in Cheyenne is the host of a more traditional event, which is celebrating its 24th anniversary this year.
The Cheyenne Guitar Society’s Valentine’s Day Concert will be held in the new Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium on the Laramie County Community College campus. The dinner is nearly sold out, but for $70 a person, guests get a full dinner and concert.
This year, the hour-long concert will feature classical guitarist Johan Smith, winner of the prestigious Guitar Foundation of America International Competition. Even if the dinner is sold out, the society decided this year to sell concert tickets for $25 per person.
Like long-running traditions, but don’t feel like sitting through a concert? There’s always the option of getting semi-nude for charity.
Danielmark’s Brewing Co. is continuing its Cupid Undie Run, this time without the backing of the national charity organization. Mel Manchester, who has coordinated the run for Danielmark’s for three years now, simply couldn’t keep up with the requirements of remaining an official member.
There was no chance this event would die off, not under Manchester’s watch.
Though they are doing the event independently and rebranding to the Long John Jog, everything else remains the same. Pledge some money, strip down to your underwear (or costumes, fun outfits, whatever you’re comfortable with), and raise money for neurofibromatosis research.
“We had a couple people run around the block last week in their undies on Thursday night,” Manchester said. “It’s kind of a tradition for one of the bar owners, and we look forward to it every year, so we were thinking we would get some more people interested if we called it the Long John Jog instead of an Undie Run.”
Danielmark’s is hosting three other events over the weekend. The Beer My Valentine Bingo and Pasta Dinner on Friday, Party to End NF on Saturday and Bathrobe Brunch on Sunday, all of which will raise funds for the Children’s Tumor Foundation.