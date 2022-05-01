Mother’s Day is just about here.
Just giving you a heads-up before Sunday morning: You should probably get your mom a box of chocolates or some flowers. If nothing else, at least get her a card. Bare minimum – give her a long phone call.
Once you knock that out, consider attending these events. Invite your mom and the rest of the family for bonus points.
Derby Day
The Annual Corgi Derby at Pine Bluffs Distilling can now be declared a tradition – if it wasn’t already. Seating for “millionaires row,” meant to replicate the most expensive section at the Kentucky Derby, is already sold out. Otherwise, the event is free.
In its fourth year, and finally unhindered by COVID-19 restrictions, Pine Bluffs is expecting the largest crowd they’ve ever hosted for the event. That means there’s going to be a sea of pastel pinks, blues, yellows and greens, with hats that keep getting bigger and more extravagant.
Pine Bluffs Distilling is introducing food for the first time in the event’s run, with the Graffiti Cuisine and Rositas Trokitas food trucks on site.
What everyone is really there for is the running of the corgis.
Corgis and their owners are traveling from across Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and northern Colorado to try their hand in the competition. There will be multiple heats, starting at 3 p.m., where the crowd can gather and see a brigade of corgis pulling a 40-yard-dash. After the corgis high-tail it, there will be a Mutt Race at 3:45 p.m., where dogs of all breeds can compete.
The Distillery will be running the Kentucky Derby all day, featuring a special selection of traditional derby drinks. And $3 of every drink purchase will be donated to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. With the recent influx of rescues, the money will be needed.
If the commute is too much, stick to downtown Cheyenne for a similar, smaller event.
K9’s 4 Mobility is hosting a Kentucky Derby Brunch event at The Metropolitan Gallery. Complete with food, derby cocktails, live music from local band Southern Fryed and a K9 puppy run. All trainees under the age of one in the K9’s 4 Mobility program will compete in a series of races.
Even better – all of the dogs have been given derby names by their sponsors. There’s “Jerry Jog Along,” a golden retriever from Texas; out of Laramie is “What A Blast Barney,” a black labrador retriever; and “Kacey Here I Come” from Kansas City, named after the traditional blues song.
“It’s just a way for people to make that connection that these are working dogs, but they also have a life where they play,” K9s 4 Mobility CEO Michelle Woerner said. “It’s cool to have that connection. A lot of people think of racehorses, that all they ever do is run, run, run, and work all the time, but they do have a play life.”
Participants can also interact with the canines during the event, with the hope of spreading awareness of and raising money for the services they provide.
There will also be a puppy parade before the races, as well as the opportunity for people to make a “donation” based on the winning dog.
Tickets are $25, and about half of the 220 available are sold.
Sunday in the Park
You can’t go wrong with a day in the sun.
Thank Nay and Jay’s food truck for giving families the perfect outdoor setting to spend next Saturday. In its first year, Nay and Jay’s Annual Mothers Day Picnic was a small affair, but driving by Holiday Park on Saturday will be nothing of the sort.
Marshaun McCormick, co-owner of Nay and Jay’s, was holding the picnic before he had a business to associate the event with. With the truck hitting the road just months after Mother’s Day 2020, it was a difficult festivity to effectively market without their namesake.
They’re preparing for something big for their third year, and it’s all in the name of bringing the family together.
“It’s what my mom deserves,” McCormick said. “I always thought about my mom and what would make her happy. Helping other moms and having a good time is what helps her, so I’m gonna complete her goal by doing that.”
There will be live music, games, raffles for mothers, family competitions, a dunk tank and a bouncy house for the younger set. Nay and Jay’s food truck will be there, of course, serving street food to pair well with the upcoming summer months. Tumbleweed Taco truck will be there as well.
However, the main event of the afternoon will most likely be the 3v3 basketball tournament.
This one isn’t for family leisure, as the tournament is expected to get competitive. The only rule is that every player has to be above the age of 16, but otherwise, skill is not regulated. The victors walks away with a PlayStation 5 gaming system.
It’s $10 a team. There will also be a tournament for ages 15 and under. Register through signupgenius.com, then enter jazminn@yahoo.com.
Stop by the picnic from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Something to mosh about
The following night, things are going to get loud at Ernie November.
The staff is bringing in the death-metal outfit Malevolent Creation as a part of their tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their most popular album, “Retribution.” Also coming to deliver an evening of intensity are the death metal bands Narcotic Wasteland, Casket Huffer and Luna in Sanguinem.
General Manager Ben Duran played a big part in bringing these bands in. Malevolent Creation is no small name, but he reached out to see if they wanted to stop by the store on their way to Denver.
“The next day the promoter was hitting me up like, ‘You guys run a record shop and you want to do this?’” Duran said. “We’ve been trying to do shows, especially for metal and hardcore and punk. There’s not really many options here in Wyoming and it’s not like a super big genre that people are into. So we’re definitely trying to push it.”
The drummer from Narcotic Wasteland, a native of Denver, actually happens to be an old friend of Duran’s, so after a quick message, his band was on board.
No matter how loud, fast and angry the music, it’s an all-ages event. Whether you’re a death-metal fan, or you just want to see things get somewhat weird, there’s some enjoyment to be had in this show.
If a mosh pit starts and things get out of hand, kids can wait behind the counter. After each performance, people can hang around and interact with the band.
It’s a free event, but donations for the bands are highly encouraged. All of the money from the show goes directly to the acts. The performance starts at 7 p.m.