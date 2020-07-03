Here’s a list of movies now playing in Cheyenne. Local theaters are noted at the end of each capsule. Summaries provided by the Los Angeles Times and IMDB.
“Deadpool” (R) A wisecracking mercenary gets experimented on and becomes immortal but ugly, and sets out to track down the man who ruined his looks. With Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller. Written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick. Directed by Tim Miller. (1:48) Capitol 12
“Footloose” (PG-13) A city teenager moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned, and his rebellious spirit shakes up the populace. With Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer, John Lithgow. Written by Dean Pitchford. Directed by Herbert Ross. (1:47) Capitol 12
“Ghostbusters” (PG) Three former parapsychology professors set up shop as a unique ghost removal service. With Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver. Written by Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis. Directed by Ivan Reitman. (1:45) Capitol 12
“The Goonies” (PG) A group of young misfits called The Goonies discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. With Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen. Written by Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg. Directed by Richard Donner. (1:54) Capitol 12
“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (PG) Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year of study, where they delve into the mystery surrounding an escaped prisoner who poses a dangerous threat to the young wizard. With Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Written by Steve Kloves based on the novel by J.K. Rowling. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón. (2:22) Capitol 12
“Irresistible” (R) A Democratic strategist helps a retired veteran run for mayor in a small, conservative Midwest town. With Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper. Written and directed by Jon Stewart. (1:41) Capitol 12
“Jurassic Park” (PG-13) A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park’s cloned dinosaurs to run loose. With Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum. Written by Michael Crichton and David Koepp based on the novel by Michael Crichton. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (2:07) Capitol 12
“The Jungle Book” (PG) After a threat from the tiger Shere Khan forces him to flee the jungle, a man-cub named Mowgli embarks on a journey of self discovery with the help of panther Bagheera and free-spirited bear Baloo. With Neel Sethi, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley. Written by Justin Marks and based on the books by Rudyard Kipling. Directed by Jon Favreau. (1:46) Capitol 12
“The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring – Extended Edition” (PG-13) A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron. With Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom. Written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens and Peter Jackson and based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien. Directed by Peter Jackson. (2:58) Capitol 12
“The Outpost” (R) A small team of U.S. soldiers battle against hundreds of Taliban fighters in Afghanistan. With Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones. Written by Eric Johnson and Paul Tamasy and based on the book by Jake Tapper. Directed by Rod Lurie. (2:03) Capitol 12
“Space Jam” (PG) In a desperate attempt to win a basketball match and earn their freedom, the Looney Tunes seek the aid of retired basketball champion, Michael Jordan. With Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight, Theresa Randle. Written by Leo Benvenuti, Steve Rudnick, Timothy Harris and Herschel Weingrod. Directed by Joe Pytka. (1:28) Capitol 12
“Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” (PG-13) As a new threat to the galaxy rises, Rey, a desert scavenger, and Finn, an ex-stormtrooper, must join Han Solo and Chewbacca to search for the one hope of restoring peace. With Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac. Written by Lawrence Kasdan, J.J. Abrams and Michael Arndt based on characters created by George Lucas. Directed by J.J. Abrams. (2:18) Capitol 12
“Raiders of the Lost Ark” (PG) In 1936, archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler’s Nazis can obtain its awesome powers. With Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman. Written by Lawrence Kasdan, George Lucas and Philip Kaufman. Directed by Steven Spielberg. (1:55) Capitol 12
“Trolls World Tour” (PG) When the Queen of the Hard Rock Trolls tries to take over all the Troll kingdoms, Queen Poppy and her friends try different ways to save all the Trolls. With Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Rachel Bloom. Written by Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky, Elizabeth Tippet, Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger based on the characters created by Thomas Dam. Directed by Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith. (1:31) Capitol 12
THE CHINOOK DRIVE-IN AT TERRY BISON RANCH
“Fargo” and “Rocky IV” double feature on July 4
“The Alamo” on July 8
“Pitch Perfect” on July 9
OTHER AREA THEATERS
LOVELAND
Metrolux 14
Reopening July 10
FORT COLLINS
Cinemark 16
Reopening this weekend (showtimes not yet available)
The Lyric
Showing outdoors
“Catvideofest 2020”
“Fantastic Fungi”
“Irresistible”
“Jaws”