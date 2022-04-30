It feels like the past year has all been leading up to this moment – for the local arts scene, that is.
Head downtown on May 6, and there probably will be a crowd around the Historic Cheyenne Depot. Expect the sound of music, the smell of Los Conejos food truck wafting down Capitol Avenue and the effects of beer taking hold.
The celebration is a way to ring in the First Friday Cheyenne Artwalk in extravagant fashion. Among the crowd, participants will get their first sighting of the completed mobile art gallery, the ArtHaus. Just inside the Depot will be the second installment of the Cheyenne Fine Art Exchange, hosted by Wy/Art Coalition.
“I think it is going to reflect what we have envisioned for the new First Fridays,” Steve Knox, board vice president of Arts Cheyenne, said. “We want it to be kind of more hip and exciting for people to come out.”
First, let’s talk about the ArtHaus. Arts Cheyenne volunteers spent the past year hard at work getting the project off the ground, and have been constructing the mobile unit since October.
Progress was slow, with supply chain issues continuing to affect shipment of materials across the country, but finally, all of the materials needed to finish the ArtHaus are in. All that’s left is putting the many pieces in place.
It’s crunch time for the Arts Cheyenne team. The walls to the mobile unit are in place, but the volunteers are in the process of painting, adding exterior paneling and getting the outside mural completed.
Knox anticipates the project coming down to the wire.
For the first ArtHaus show, the board invited 23 established local artists to supply their work. The majority responded, so step into the mobile gallery and see pieces from Georgia Rowswell, Terry Kreuzer, James Overstreet, Danielle Kirby, and Chris Vanderhoof and Derek Huffman, referred to as the “Achilles Duo.”
Future art calls for shows at the ArtHaus will run under different themes. The theme for the June Artwalk is “Revival of the Forgotten Main Street,” and July’s will be “Alternative-Modern West.”
The only other thing stealing the thunder of this unveiling is the return of the Art Exchange just inside the doors of the depot, a few feet away.
“We want to bring in people in the community who love art or appreciate the arts, but don’t always have $500 or $1,000 to spend on a painting or a piece of artwork they love,” Knox said. “Instead, they have a good, a service. They can make a bargain with the artists for their artwork.”
The event is structured like a silent auction, where different artists have their work featured, with bid sheets placed before them. People are free to put down a monetary bid, but the heart of the event is the trading of goods.
The idea for the exchange came naturally when Knox had some of his artwork hanging in Chronicles Distilling at 1506 Thomas Ave. for its grand opening in 2019. When it was time for the small show to be removed, the owners wanted to buy one piece from Knox.
“They didn’t have the cash on hand to buy a new painting, so they sat me down one night in front of a good vodka drink and proposed a trade,” Knox said. “I walked out of there with two cases of vodka and a little bit of cash, and they kept the painting. It still hangs there today.”
In the last installment of the Art Exchange, Knox saw people trade $500 worth of electrical work. Some brewery owners will bid a keg of beer, while local chefs will offer up a night of personal catering.
He’s also seen someone trade rock climbing lessons for a piece of art.
It’s up to the artists to decide what bid they deem fair, but as Knox recalls, at least every artwork received two bids on the first go-round. There will be a total of 30 works of art up for exchange from 11 local artists.
Fifteen percent of every piece sold will be donated to the ArtHaus, but the rest will go directly to the artists.
The Fine Art Exchange is a free event, and will be open Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There won’t be beverages or music on Saturday, but the food truck will still be on site.
Other art galleries and studios will still have their own Artwalk events, so make sure to stop by other locations, even though the festivities around the depot are enticing.