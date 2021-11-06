There’s a good deal of discovery embedded in the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming concert, “A Time to Discover.”
After the unique “A Time to Honor” delivered world debuts and a poignant message, “A Time to Discover” will present the orchestra in a more traditional light, with featured soloists and more recognizable works.
But this isn’t to imply the concert won’t bring something different to the table.
“We have two new guest artists who are making their debuts with the Cheyenne Symphony and never performed here before, so we’re discovering their musical talents and musical personalities.” music director and conductor William Intriligator said. “We’re also discovering two more pieces by women composers that people probably didn’t know about before.“
The opening piece for the night is an orchestral work from Fanny Mendelssohn, the sister of acclaimed composer Felix Mendelssohn. Due to social restrictions during her lifetime in the early 1800s, she published compositions through her brother, but Fanny was no amateur.
Only in recent years has her catalogue been unearthed and analyzed, with Intriligator recollecting that a composer simply stumbled across her work in a German archive. This particular piece, “Orchestra in C Major,” has garnered a good deal of attention over the past 10 years.
The piece is also unique in that Mendelssohn rarely wrote orchestral works, most often penning cantatas and pieces for piano. “Orchestra in C Major” feels like the opening to a symphony, with “a charm and graciousness” and noble themes presented in a varied and pleasant package.
In another first, the orchestra will perform a piece by Chen Yi, the first woman to receive a degree in composition from the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing.
The piece, titled “Shuo,” was originally written in the 1980s for a string quartet, then adapted by Yi to a full string orchestra years later.
She’s been an American citizen for decades now, teaching at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, resulting in compositions with a mix of sounds from both traditional Eastern and Western music. The work is dynamic, bridging the gap between the two styles.
Reinstating a sense of familiarity, the concert will loop around to more recognizable pieces. Each will feature one of the two guest soloists, Terence Tam and Lorraine Min, who are also husband and wife. Yet, they will not be on stage together.
“I guess it’s like in a movie when there are two actors that are married, but they’re don’t always appear in the same scene together,” Min, a concert pianist, said. “Sometimes that happens, and that’s kind of like what it’s going to be in Cheyenne.”
She will close out the concert with Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 4.”
The piece is a lesser-known selection from one of the most recognizable names in music history. Min describes it as introspective, colorful, and an intense piece balanced with a quiet sense of expression.
In an unusual way to begin, “Concerto No. 4” introduces the piano first. It’s as though the sound is emanating from deep within the instrument, allowing the rest of the performance to “blossom out” around it to an extraordinary effect.
Each movement of the work is different, and slightly unique in its own right.
The second movement of the work is only two pages long, fitting multiple emotions into a relatively small space. That movement then ends with an immediate transition into the third, among other irregularities that “break the boundaries” of classical music, Min said.
Min has a personal connection to every concerto she plays and works on, passionately approaching every note and phrase, studying where the music goes.
Her husband, however, has a particularly personal connection to his piece.
Tam is the concert master for the Victoria Symphony in Victoria, British Columbia, but he’s been a violinist all his life. He has known and played “Violin Concerto No. 1” by Max Bruch since he was a teenager. Many fans of classical music will recognize the piece. It is a staple for any violinist, and has a commanding presence on stage.
“When you learn something as a kid, it sticks with you in a different way, and it draws all those emotions and experiences that we all remember from our youth or from our childhood,” Tam said. “When I play this piece, even though obviously my life has changed, and I’ve changed, it always evokes the past and my memories of being a teenager.”
The piece shares some similarities with the Beethoven piece. It is innovative, with the violinist opening by playing solo, free of any breaks between movements.
It is romantic, dramatic, almost fitting for a soundtrack with the way it wears its heart on its sleeve, he said. The violinist seems like they’re improvising, but they aren’t; it is written to be rapid and fluctuating, captivating by its peaks and valleys.