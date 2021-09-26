Billy Eichner is having a gay ol’ time.
The actor, comedian, and outspoken LGBTQ rights advocate is celebrating yet another historic feat related to his upcoming project with Universal Pictures.
Set to open in the summer of 2022, “Bros” already made headlines earlier this year, as Hollywood’s first romantic comedy produced by a major studio to feature two male leads.
Eichner, who will serve as the film’s executive producer, will also co-write and star in the groundbreaking rom-com. His romantic lead, which will be played by the openly gay star of “Brothers & Sisters,” Luke Macfarlane, was announced last month.
On Thursday, Eichner took to social media to celebrate yet another LGBTQ milestone, which he called “the best thing EVER!”
“I could not possibly be more excited to tell you the ENTIRE main cast for my rom com BROS will be ALL openly LGBTQ+ actors!!! Yes, even in all the straight roles! This is a first for a major studio film,” the 43-year-old comedy superstar tweeted. “LET’S MAKE HISTORY!!!”
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the historic cast will include beloved transgender author and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” regular TS Madison; “Fashion Queen” Miss Lawrence, a gender nonconforming actor and reality TV personality (“Star,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “Real Housewives of Atlanta”); “Drag Race” season 13 winner Symone, a Los Angeles-based drag queen; openly gay Latin actor Guillermo Diaz (“Scandal,” “Weeds”); and comedian Guy Branum, the creator and host of TruTV’s “Talk Show the Game Show.”
“I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of “Bros,” he told the magazine. “After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast,” he added.
Eichner, the creator of the celebrity-favorite game show “Billy on the Street” went from an unfiltered and over-the-top television host interviewing random people on the streets of New York City to starring in a number of critically acclaimed TV shows, including “Parks and Recreations,” “American Horror Story” and “Difficult People.”
In March, when news broke that he’d be the “first openly gay man to ever write and star in their own studio film,” he tweeted that in 2006 his manager told him “to be less gay because a big agent was coming to my show” – something he will never have to hear again.
“While ‘Bros’ may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’ And beyond all of that, this cast is f--g hysterical and you’re going to love them,” Eichner told The Hollywood Reporter.
“Bros” – which will be co-written and directed by Nicholas Stoller (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”) and produced by comedy powerhouse Judd Apatow – will follow two men with commitment problems trying to start a relationship. It’s set to premiere on Aug. 22, 2022.