As it turns out, Jeffrey Bailey’s return to his musical career wasn’t nearly as difficult as he expected.

Unfortunately, drastic change and consequent turmoil have plagued other areas of his life.


Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus