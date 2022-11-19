As it turns out, Jeffrey Bailey’s return to his musical career wasn’t nearly as difficult as he expected.
Unfortunately, drastic change and consequent turmoil have plagued other areas of his life.
Prior to last March, Bailey was most often seen courtside as the head coach of Cheyenne South’s boys basketball team. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Bailey returned to his original passion and began recording an an album after a 20-year musical hiatus, risking his reputation in songs packed with vulnerable lyrics.
Since the release of that first album, “Orange Moon,” he’s virtually living a different life.
Where once he was nervous about how his players and students would respond to his music, he’s received considerable support from the community, and is regularly playing live shows in Cheyenne and Laramie.
“(It’s been) nothing but support, honestly,” Bailey said in a phone conversation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I run into former players time and again, and that, in and of itself, is just a really neat experience, because I’ve just built so many good relationships with them.
“But they’re just encouraging and supportive. I’ve even had some players I’ve run into that have caught me playing, said ‘Hey’ and listened.”
On the other hand, Bailey has struggled through a divorce, decided to step away from his 10-year career as a basketball coach and, in a gut-wrenching decision, taken a break from his tenure as a high school art teacher.
“I’ve had to kind of rediscover who I am in a lot of ways,” he said. “I’m about to reimagine what my life is going to be moving forward.”
His sophomore album, “Highways,” is scheduled to be released on Dec. 13. It is self-recorded and self-produced, this time with more inspiration and focus than he could contribute to his first go-round.
Bailey’s audio production has come a long way. He’s dedicated time to exploring and incorporated different schools of instrumentation, like drum-and-bass music, exchanging his solo guitar work for some tracks that rely on strictly bass and piano driven structure.
The final result is a relatively low-budget release that immediately feels more naturally assembled, as opposed simultaneously educating himself on the inner workings of audio production on “Orange Moon,” a project he admitted to being dissatisfied with.
Perhaps the most impactful change, even with an overhaul in production value, is the core of Bailey’s songwriting on the tracks “Dagger,” “Find Yourself,” “Highways” and “Outlaw” – the first four songs on the album.
It’s to be expected that the recent events in Bailey’s life deeply affected the tone and lyrical content of his newest songs, exemplified in the album’s title track:
”Highways
Are my way
To be a slave
A slave”
During this period of his life, writing and poetry became therapeutic. Because of their cathartic nature, he said this veiled emotional perspective is “woven throughout” the album.
“I will say I did a lot of writing this time around, going through some of the things I’ve been going through,” Bailey said. “I dug up some of the poems that I’ve written that exposed my feelings and my mindset in a very detailed way.
“There’s a lot of complexity that goes into piecing it all together. For me, at least, it made some of my songs more meaningful.”
Inspired by musicians like Justin Vernon of the indie-folk band Bon Iver, he gravitated toward cryptic lyrics that force the listener to make sense of the narrative on their own.
Unlike before, Bailey approached the majority of the songs on “Highways” lyrically before adding instrumentals. Where before he sought to create lyrics that accentuate a song’s instrumentation, he now wants to elevate the emotion of his writing with an appropriate accompaniment.
“I think people are going to be able to connect with the lyrics and the music together,” he said. “I think they’re going to be able to feel, in their own lives, maybe some of the same things that I have felt.”