Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST today. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&