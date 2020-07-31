Cheyenne and Laramie County
70th Annual Pine Bluffs Trail Days Co-Ed Softball Tourney – July 31, All day. Free admission to watch, $100 per team to enter. Show off your sporty side at this fun-fueled tournament. All proceeds will be donated to Pine Bluffs High School Athletics. Pine Bluffs. 307-757-7097
Free! Laramie County Fair – July 31, 9 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events kick off with open class static judging followed by guinea pigs and pocket pets and vet check and weigh-in for lambs and goats. www.laramie countyevents.com
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – July 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through Aug. 16. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
Live Music: Jim Wilkinson – July 31, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Throw back a cold brew crafted on-site while enjoying some live music. Black Tooth Brewery – Cheyenne, 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362. www.blacktooth brewingcompany.com
Kids Movie Night – July 31, 6-7:30 p.m. Free with food purchase. Parents can drop the kids off for an evening of dinner and a screening of a family friendly film in the banquet space while the parents get a much-needed night to themselves next door at the restaurant. This event is for elementary children only, and space is limited to comply with social distancing. Make a reservation ahead of time and include child’s name and grade at www.the metdowntown.com/reservations. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022.
Davey Squires Concert – July 31, 7 p.m. Free admission (no cover charge). Akron, Ohio musician Davey Squires will mix rock, jazz and classical music with some hard-hitting piano playing at this live performance. Paramount Cafe, 1607 Capitol Ave. 330-760-1144
64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama – July 31, 7 p.m. $16, $14 for seniors and military members, $12 for students 13 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players decided the show must go on this summer. Come experience a true Western tradition at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Aug. 2. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
70th Annual Pine Bluffs Trail Days Street Dance – July 31, 8:30 p.m. Free admission. Put your dancing shoes on and head to this outdoor party to kick off your weekend on the right foot. Sixth and Parsons Streets, Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3695
Free! Laramie County Fair – Aug. 1, 8 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events kick off with vet check and weigh in for swines, followed by 4-H static judging and FFA static judging. www.laramiecountyevents.com
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – Aug. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through Aug. 16. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
Free! Pine Bluffs Trail Days Parade – Aug. 1, 10 a.m. Honor the area’s Western heritage at this celebration of all things Wyoming. Main Street, Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3827
The Canine Stars at Pine Bluffs Trail Days – Aug. 1, 11:30 a.m. Free admission. Join this group for its first public show in the performers’ hometown. Expect a high-caliber stunt dog show featuring disc dogs, agility and high-jumping dogs and diving dogs. There will be two shows, one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 1:30 p.m. City Park, corner of E. Fifth and E. Sixth St., Pine Bluffs. 970-518-4375
10th Annual Covered Wagon, Car and Bike Show – Aug. 1, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. No registration fee, donations only. Come take a look at some of the area’s finest vehicles during Pine Bluffs Trails Days. Plaques and trophies will be awarded to the best in the car, truck and bike classes. Guests can also enjoy live music by local teen band Galactic Lemonz. Remember COVID-19 social distancing rules: stay six feet apart or wear your mask. The Knotty Pine Saloon and Package Liquor, 603 W. Sixth St., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3842
70th Annual Pine Bluffs Trail Days Youth Rodeo – Aug. 1, 1 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy an afternoon of rodeo events including mutton bustin, calf riding, barrel racing, pole bending, goat tail tying, steer riding and more. Pine Bluffs Arena off Highway 30. 307-631-2227
Friday Night Bands at The Bonfire – Aug. 1, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy the sunset and some live blues and Americana music. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I25 Service Road East. 307-634-4171
64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama – Aug. 1, 7 p.m. $16, $14 for seniors and military members, $12 for students 13 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players decided the show must go on this summer. Come experience a true Western tradition at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Aug. 2. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
Free! Laramie County Fair – Aug. 2, 8 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events kick off with vet check and weigh in for beef, followed by open class static pick-up and the 4-H dog show. www.laramiecountyevents.com
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – Aug. 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through Aug. 16. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
Free! August Cars & Coffee Sponsored By Don Budd – Aug. 2, 9 a.m. Talk cars and hang out with representatives from nonprofit Hunting With Heroes, which honors the nation’s disabled veterans by offering hunting, fishing and other outdoor experiences. The nonprofit will have merchandise for sale and will be taking donations. There will also be another 50/50 raffle, for which tickets are $1 a piece or six for $5. Rail Yard Coffee Haus and Eatery, 1620 E. Pershing Blvd. 307-514-5055
Pine Bluffs Trail Days Ranch Rodeo – Aug. 2, 10:45 a.m. Free admission, $300 registration per four-person team. Enjoy a day of good, old-fashioned rodeo including six-minute scramble and branding. Pine Bluffs Arena off Highway 30. 307-477-0091
64th Old-Fashioned Melodrama – Aug. 2, 2 p.m. $16, $14 for seniors and military members, $12 for students 13 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cheyenne Little Theatre Players decided the show must go on this summer. Come experience a true Western tradition at 2 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through today. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543
DeLancey Team Roping Weekly Jackpots – Aug. 2, 2 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own seat and head to this private arena for some local rodeo action. DeLancey Arena, 1806 Torrington Road. 307-331-2115
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through Aug. 16. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
Free! Laramie County Fair – Aug. 3, 10 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events kick off market, followed by born and raised. www.laramie countyevents.com
Goat Yoga – Aug. 3, 6 p.m. $45. Support a community organization that benefits companion animals at this partnership between Blossom Yoga, DeLancey Enterprises, LLC and Rodeo Ranch. Enjoy an hour-long yoga class followed by a meet-and-greet with the goats and other farm animals. Cash bar on site for those 21 and older. This event benefits Black Dog Animal Rescue. Please bring a mat and a blanket or towel to go under your mat, and bring a mask, though they’re best used before and after the class. DeLancey Family Arena 1806 Torrington Road.
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – Aug. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through Aug. 16. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
Free! Laramie County Fair – Aug. 4, 10 a.m. This year’s fair is closed to the general public, but exhibitors will still showcase their animals before a live judge, and you can watch online. Today’s events are lamb-specific and kick off market, followed by born and raised. www.laramiecountyevents.com
Laramie and Greater Wyo.
Albany County Fair – July 31, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Head over the hill to enjoy daily exhibitions, livestock shows, local vendors and more. Today, fairgoers can enjoy goat roping and a corn hole tournament. Events run through Saturday. Albany County Fairgrounds, 3510 S. Third St., Laramie. www.albanycountyfair.org
Free! “Sacred Water” Group Art Exhibition – July 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Get in touch with nature at “Sacred Water: Embracing Mother Earth,” a group fine art exhibition featuring the work of Laramie-based professional photographer Allison Pluda John of Seneca Creek Studios. Enjoy her landscape metal prints along with work of other regional Wyoming artists including original paintings, fiber art, and other original artwork. Art Connect Gallery, 302 S. Second St., Laramie. 307-460-9304
Albany County Fair – Aug. 1, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Head over the hill to enjoy daily exhibitions, livestock shows, local vendors and more. Today, fairgoers can enjoy the Junior Livestock Sale. Albany County Fairgrounds, 3510 S. Third St., Laramie. www.albanycountyfair.org
CANCELED! Aaron Watson Concert – Aug. 7, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m. $45. Throw on your cowboy boots and head to Laramie for this live performance by Texas-born country music singer and songwriter Aaron Watson. This is a limited-capacity, 21-and-older show with social distancing. Wyoming State Health regulations will be enforced. Cowboy Saloon & Dance Hall, 108 S. Second St., Laramie.
The Front Range
Margarita Crawl – Aug. 15, 2-8 p.m. $19.99-$34.99. Get your drink on at this celebration of all things tequila-infused. Those who register will receive discounted drinks at multiple venues. Enjoy libations as well as free take-home giveaways (in limited quantities). This event is 100% rain or shine, and the promoter reserves the right to change the venues and order of venues at any given time. Refunds are not accepted but you can get a credit to another crawl. Search “Margarita Crawl Fort Collins” at www.eventbrite.com