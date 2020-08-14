Cheyenne and Laramie County
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through Aug. 16. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
Free! Grand Opening: Powder River Art Gallery – Aug. 14, 4-7 p.m. Enjoy free wine, beer, music, artists and entertainment at this grand opening of Cheyenne’s latest art gallery. Powder River Art Gallery, 1906 Thomes (near the Cheyenne Civic Center and around the corner from the new Black Tooth Brewery.) 307-286-8573
Opening Night at The Lincoln: Jalan Crossland – Aug. 14, 7-9 p.m. $18-$30. Wyoming’s own Jalan Crossland will christen Cheyenne’s newest music venue for two nights Friday and Saturday. Enjoy an evening of live music by this nationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, guitarist, banjo player and all-around showman from Ten Sleep. Joining him Friday will be Adam Gruel, frontman from the band Horseshoes & Hand Grenades. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets will need to be purchased in multiples of 2-6. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Comedy Night – Aug. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. $20. World got you down lately? Laugh off the pandemic blues at this fun-filled event. Enjoy an evening performance of two stand-up comedians – best served with alcohol. Seating begins at 7 p.m., and the first comic hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. This is a 21-and-over event, and there will be limited menu items available during the show. Tables are offered for parties of two, three, four or six guests per table, spaced graciously for social distancing. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.the metdowntown.com
Farmers Market – Aug. 15, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
Pine Bluffs Community Garage Sale – Aug. 15, 8 a.m. Free admission. Hop around town in search of some treasure at this community-wide garage sale. Maps available at Pine Bluffs businesses: Exxon, Sinclair, Texas Trail Market, Cafe 307, Pine Bluffs Municipal Building. 307-245-3301
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – Aug. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. This show is open to the public through tomorrow. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
Alf’s Annual Outdoor Jamboree – Aug. 15, 2 p.m. Free admission. Swing by this annual outdoor party featuring The Toons performing from 2-4 p.m., Boogie Machine performing 4-8 p.m., and karaoke with Autumn starting at 8 p.m. Alf’s Pub and Package, 1622 E. 19th. 307-635-3171
Free! Block Party – Aug. 15, 5-8 p.m. Enjoy some live music by country/rock/pop group City Creek Band to escape from these wild times. (Parking lot of) Cool River Wine & Spirits, 5225 Yellowstone. citycreekband music@gmail.com
Friday Night Bands at The Bonfire – Aug. 15, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy the sunset and some live rock music. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road East. 307-634-4171
Live Music @ Black Tooth – Aug. 15, 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Grab a beer, kick back and relax while listening to live music provided by Colorado band Mountain Duo. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St. 307-514-0362
Opening Night at The Lincoln: Jalan Crossland – Aug. 15, 7-9 p.m. $18-$30. Wyoming’s own Jalan Crossland will christen Cheyenne’s newest music venue this weekend. Enjoy an evening of live music by this nationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, guitarist, banjo player and all-around showman from Ten Sleep. Joining him for the night’s show will be the band Country Skillet. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets will need to be purchased in multiples of 2-6. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.thelincolncheyenne.com
Suzy Bogguss Concert – Aug. 15, 7 p.m. $25. Country artist Suzy Bogguss and her band will perform live at this show, which was rescheduled from March. All tickets purchased for the original March 21 show will be honored. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I25 Service Road East. 346-258-3744
40th Annual CFD Western Art Show and Sale – Aug. 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with $10 admission to the museum. This year’s show includes more new artists than ever and features a variety of pieces ranging from classic Western sculpture and painting to contemporary textile art. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-1420
DeLancey Team Roping Weekly Jackpots – Aug. 16, 2 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own seat and head to this private arena for some local rodeo action. DeLancey Arena, 1806 Torrington Road. 307-331-2115
Tuesday Farmers Market – Aug. 18, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Yoga in the Park – Aug. 19, Noon-1 p.m. Get relaxed at this weekly yoga session. Bring your own mat, water and towel and be ready to stretch. All participants must sign a waiver. Civic Commons Park, 2000 O’Neil Ave. 307-773-1000
Canceled! AARP Driver Safety Class Day 1 – Aug. 20, 8 a.m.-noon $15 for members, $20 for non-members. The AARP Smart Driver Course, offered by AARP Driver Safety, is the nation’s largest classroom and online driver safety course. It’s designed especially for drivers age 50 and older. Please bring two ink pens. AARP State Office, 1800 Carey Ave. 307-635-2435
Food For Thought: Entrepreneurship, Venture Capital & Angel Investing – Aug. 20, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $25. Join for part two of this “Food for Thought” lecture series with large-scale business professionals Jack Selby and John Temte, who will share their experiences with entrepreneurship, venture capital and angel investing. Ticket price includes one lunch option from a limited menu, one non-alcoholic beverage, one dessert and gratuity. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
DeLancey Team Roping Weekly Round Robin – Aug. 20, 7 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own seat and head to this private arena for some local rodeo action. DeLancey Arena, 1806 Torrington Road. 307-331-2115
Free! All Jazzed Up – Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m. Embrace the great outdoors while enjoying live jazz music by Jane Robinette. This family-friendly evening also acts as a fundraiser for K9s 4 Mobility. Wine baskets will be raffled off, and guests are asked to bring their own seats and snacks (and social distance). Lions Park, 4603 Lions Park Drive. 307-222-9597
Goat Yoga – Aug. 21, 6 p.m. $45. Support a community organization that benefits companion animals at this partnership between Blossom Yoga, DeLancey Enterprises, LLC and Rodeo Ranch. Enjoy an hour-long yoga class followed by a meet-and-greet with the goats and other farm animals. Cash bar on site for those 21 and older. This event benefits Black Dog Animal Rescue. Please bring a mat and a blanket or towel to go under your mat, and bring a mask, though they’re best used before and after the class. DeLancey Family Arena 1806 Torrington Road.
Farmers Market – Aug. 22, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
CSBM: Outdoor Summer Edition – Aug. 22, 10 a.m. Summer is in full swing, so head outside and support some local businesses by shopping, enjoying a meal from one of several food trucks or perusing a multi-family estate sale. For the kiddos: come see your favorite princess and superhero. Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St. 307-316-4849
Friday Night Bands at The Bonfire – Aug. 22, 6-9 p.m. Free admission. Enjoy the sunset and some live rock music. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road East. 307-634-4171
Stretch & Sip Health Series – Aug. 23, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $38. Start your weekend the best way possible: with a brunch-fitness combo. This event will kick off with an hour-long yoga class led by Misty Peterson, with brunch and breakfast cocktails to follow. Registration includes class, one brunch item and bottomless mimosas and bloody marys or one beer. Participants will be required to maintain a six-foot distance from one another and provide their own yoga mat, and it will be limited to 25 people. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themet downtown.com
DeLancey Team Roping Weekly Jackpots – Aug. 23, 2 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own seat and head to this private arena for some local rodeo action. DeLancey Arena, 1806 Torrington Road. 307-331-2115
Tuesday Farmers Market – Aug. 25, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Yoga in the Park – Aug. 26, Noon-1 p.m. Get relaxed at this weekly yoga session. Bring your own mat, water and towel and be ready to stretch. All participants must sign a waiver. Civic Commons Park, 2000 O’Neil Ave. 307-773-1000
Laramie and Greater Wyo.
Bingo – Michelada Bar – Aug. 16, 3-5 p.m. Free admission. Grab a beer and a card and play one or all of the rounds of this weekly bingo game. There will be a buy-in every round and cash prizes for the winners. This week, the brewery is trying out a Michelada bar, so buy your michelada then head to the topping bar to top it off with several fixings. Bond’s Brewing Co., 411 S. Second St., Laramie. 307-460-3385
Taste of Laramie 2020 – Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Laramie Sunrise Rotary and Crux are joining forces to host this downtown-wide event where guests can enjoy a variety of food, drinks and shopping for a good cause. Down-town Laramie. 970-372-8644
The Front Range
Margarita Crawl – Aug. 15, 2-8 p.m. $19.99-$34.99. Get your drink on at this celebration of all things tequila-infused. Those who register will receive discounted drinks at multiple venues. Enjoy libations as well as free take-home giveaways (in limited quantities). This event is 100% rain or shine, and the promoter reserves the right to change the venues and order of venues at any given time. Refunds are not accepted but you can get a credit to another crawl. Search “Margarita Crawl Fort Collins” at www.event brite.com