Cheyenne and Laramie County
Free! All Jazzed Up – Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m. Embrace the great outdoors while enjoying live jazz music by Jane Robinette. This family-friendly evening also acts as a fundraiser for K9s 4 Mobility. Wine baskets will be raffled off, and guests are asked to bring their own seats and snacks (and social distance). Lions Park, 4603 Lions Park Drive. 307-222-9597
Goat Yoga – Aug. 21, 6 p.m. $45. Support a community organization that benefits companion animals at this partnership between Blossom Yoga, DeLancey Enterprises, LLC and Rodeo Ranch. Enjoy an hour-long yoga class followed by a meet-and-greet with the goats and other farm animals. Cash bar on site for those 21 and older. This event benefits Black Dog Animal Rescue. Please bring a mat and a blanket or towel to go under your mat, and bring a mask, though they’re best used before and after the class. DeLancey Family Arena 1806 Torrington Road.
New York Dueling Pianos – Aug. 21, doors at 7 p.m. (for cocktail hour), show at 8 p.m. $25. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. Pre-show dinner reservations are available at the attached restaurant but will fill up quickly, so make them ASAP. There will also be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21- and-older event. Runs through Aug. 22. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Walker Williams Concert – Aug. 21, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8:20 p.m. Cover charge to be determined at the door. Enjoy an evening of live music by country artist Walker Williams. He’ll perform tonight and tomorrow, Aug. 22. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Farmers Market – Aug. 22, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
Curt Gowdy Trail Run – Aug. 22, 8 a.m. Head outside and join the Cheyenne Running Club for a group trail run. There is no set distance or pace, so enjoy however you prefer. All levels of runners are welcome. Curt Gowdy State Park, Aspen Grove Campground, 1264 Granite Springs Road. www.facebook.com/CheyenneRunningClub
CSBM: Outdoor Summer Edition – Aug. 22, 10 a.m. Summer is in full swing, so head outside and support some local businesses by shopping, enjoying a meal from one of several food trucks or perusing a multi-family estate sale. For the kiddos: come see your favorite princess and superhero. Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St. 307-316-4849
Saturday Night Bands at The Bonfire – Aug. 22, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy the sunset and some live rock music. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road East. 307-634-4171
New York Dueling Pianos – Aug. 22, doors at 7 p.m. (for cocktail hour), show at 8 p.m. $25. Come laugh, dance and sing along during this evening of musical entertainment directed by your requests. Pre-show dinner reservations are available at the attached restaurant but will fill up quickly, so make them ASAP. There will also be a limited menu available for food orders during the show, and bars will be open for the duration of the performance. This is a 21- and-older event. Runs through Aug. 22. The Gallery at The Met, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Walker Williams Concert – Aug. 22, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8:20 p.m. Cover charge to be determined at the door. Enjoy an evening of live music by country artist Walker Williams. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Stretch & Sip Health Series – Aug. 23, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $38. Start your weekend the best way possible: with a brunch-fitness combo. This event will kick off with an hour-long yoga class led by Misty Peterson, with brunch and breakfast cocktails to follow. Registration includes class, one brunch item and bottomless mimosas and bloody marys or one beer. Participants will be required to maintain a six-foot distance from one another and provide their own yoga mat, and it will be limited to 25 people. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022. www.themetdowntown.com
DeLancey Team Roping Weekly Jackpots – Aug. 23, 2 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own seat and head to this private arena for some local rodeo action. DeLancey Arena, 1806 Torrington Road. 307-331-2115
Randy Burghardt Concert – Aug. 23, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8:20 p.m. Cover charge to be determined at the door. Enjoy an evening of live music by country artist Randy Burghardt. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Tuesday Farmers Market – Aug. 25, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Yoga in the Park – Aug. 26, noon-1 p.m. Get relaxed at this weekly yoga session. Bring your own mat, water and towel and be ready to stretch. All participants must sign a waiver. Civic Commons Park, 2000 O’Neil Ave. 307-773-1000
Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” – Aug. 27, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join True Troupe in the three-night Cheyenne stop of this traveling show. This famous show follows the character of Viola after she escapes a shipwreck and disguises herself as a man to find work – a choice that leads to love triangles, mistaken identities and more. This continuation of True Troupe’s annual Classics in the Park series is made possible by the Wyoming Humanities Council. Runs through Aug. 29. Lions Park Amphitheatre, 4639 Lions Park Drive. 307-278-9117. http://truetroupe.com/
DeLancey Team Roping Weekly Round Robin – Aug. 27, 7 p.m. Free admission. Bring your own seat and head to this private arena for some local rodeo action. DeLancey Arena, 1806 Torrington Road. 307-331-2115
Hell on Wheels Rodeo Series – Aug. 28, dinner at 5:30 p.m., rodeo at 7 p.m. $25-$65. Cheyenne’s favorite pastime will carry on this year even without the Daddy of ’em All. That Western spirit lives on in this partnership between DeLancey Ranch and Visit Cheyenne featuring award-winning 3LazyR Chuck Wagon home cooking and hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events such as bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding, and more. Food trucks and alcohol will also be available. Space is very limited due to social distancing. Archer Rodeo Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. https://visitcheyenne.ticketspice.com/hell-on-wheels
Firefighters Charity Ball – Aug. 28, 5:30 p.m. $60 per person, $100 for a couple. Dress to the nines and support local heroes at this fundraiser, which will include a meal, silent auction, dancing and cocktails. The money raised goes to the local city firefighter’s charity account to support those in need around the region. Little America Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” – Aug. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join True Troupe in the three-night Cheyenne stop of this traveling show. This famous show follows the character of Viola after she escapes a shipwreck and disguises herself as a man to find work – a choice that leads to love triangles, mistaken identities and more. This continuation of True Troupe’s annual Classics in the Park series is made possible by the Wyoming Humanities Council. Runs through tomorrow. Lions Park Amphitheatre, 4639 Lions Park Drive. 307-278-9117. http://truetroupe.com/
Farmers Market – Aug. 29, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
Saturday Night Bands at The Bonfire – Aug. 29, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy the sunset and some live rock music. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road East. 307-634-4171
Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” – Aug. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join True Troupe in the three-night Cheyenne stop of this traveling show. This famous show follows the character of Viola after she escapes a shipwreck and disguises herself as a man to find work – a choice that leads to love triangles, mistaken identities and more. This continuation of True Troupe’s annual Classics in the Park series is made possible by the Wyoming Humanities Council. Lions Park Amphitheatre, 4639 Lions Park Drive. 307-278-9117. http://truetroupe.com/
Tuesday Farmers Market – Sept. 1, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Cheyenne Guitar Society – Sept. 1, 6:15-9 p.m. Enjoy this monthly get together for members and nonmembers, players and listeners. This entertaining evening of area musicians is open to the public, so bring your guitar and join in the fun. Laramie Country Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-630-6363
Free! Yoga in the Park – Sept. 2, Noon-1 p.m. Get relaxed at this weekly yoga session. Bring your own mat, water and towel and be ready to stretch. All participants must sign a waiver. Civic Commons Park, 2000 O’Neil Ave. 307-773-1000
Free! Knights of the Turntable – Sept. 3, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs on the last Thursday of every month. If you don’t want to play, just come to listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Trailerpark Rebels Concert – Sept. 3, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $10. Enjoy an evening of live music accompanied by your favorite adult beverage. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Farmers Market – Sept. 5, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
2nd Annual Corgi Derby – Sept. 5, noon-4 p.m. $25-$30. Dress in your best Kentucky Derby-ready outfit, hat and all, and enjoy an afternoon of corgi races, food trucks and five animal-related vendors. This year’s event will also feature a new element, “Millionaire’s Row,” for VIP guests who will enjoy a pre-show “meet and greet” of all the Corgi contenders from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tickets for this VIP shaded seating area will have the best view of the races and include a bloody Mary bar. Pine Bluffs Distilling, 322 North Beech Ave., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3000
Laramie and Greater Wyo.
Taste of Laramie 2020 – Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Laramie Sunrise Rotary and Crux are joining forces to host this downtown-wide event where guests can enjoy a variety of food, drinks and shopping for a good cause. Downtown Laramie. 970-372-8644
The Front Range
Fort Collins Symphony “Heroes and Legends” Concert – Aug. 22, 8 p.m. $20, $10 for kids 6-9, $80 for two VIP; $120 for two premium. Head to the drive-in for an evening of live classical music prior to a screening of “Goldfinger” then “GoldenEye” on screen 1 and “Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire” then “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” on screen 2. Holiday Twin Drive-In, 2206 S. Overland Trail, Fort Collins. www.fcsymphony.org