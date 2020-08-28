Cheyenne and Laramie County
Hell on Wheels Rodeo Series – Aug. 28, dinner at 5:30 p.m., rodeo at 7 p.m. $25-$65. Cheyenne’s favorite pastime will carry on this year even without the Daddy of ’em All. That Western spirit lives on in this partnership between DeLancey Ranch and Visit Cheyenne featuring award-winning 3LazyR Chuck Wagon home cooking and hometown cowboy and cowgirls competing in events such as bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, barrels, bull riding, and more. Food trucks and alcohol will also be available. Space is very limited due to social distancing. Archer Rodeo Arena, 3801 Archer Parkway. https://visitcheyenne.ticketspice.com/hell-on-wheels
Firefighters Charity Ball – Aug. 28, 5:30 p.m. $60 per person, $100 for a couple. Dress to the nines and support local heroes at this fundraiser, which will include a meal, silent auction, dancing and cocktails. The money raised goes to the local city firefighter’s charity account to support those in need around the region. Little America Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” – Aug. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join True Troupe in the three-night Cheyenne stop of this traveling show. This famous show follows the character of Viola after she escapes a shipwreck and disguises herself as a man to find work – a choice that leads to love triangles, mistaken identities and more. This continuation of True Troupe’s annual Classics in the Park series is made possible by the Wyoming Humanities Council. Runs through tomorrow. Lions Park Amphitheatre, 4639 Lions Park Drive. 307-278-9117. http://truetroupe.com/
Love and Theft with Southern Fryed – Aug. 28, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Dark Horse will kick off this evening of live music before the hometown heroes of Southern Fryed and special guest Love and Theft with Carlton Anderson take the stage. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Live! Change Agents – Aug. 28, doors open at 7:30 p.m., show 8-10 p.m. $5. Take a break and enjoy some live music in the Gallery by Ty Warner and the Change Agents. Drinks and limited menu will be available throughout the show. Dinner reservations encouraged. All social distancing guidelines will be followed. The Metropolitan Downtown, 1701 Carey Ave. 307-432-0022
Farmers Market – Aug. 29, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
Catch N’ Clean for Individuals with a Disability – Aug. 29, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Individuals with a disability can enjoy a day of food, fishing lessons, giveaways, lake cleanup and education on environmental science and conservation. All ages are welcome. Sloan Lake at Lions Park, 710 S. Lions Park. teachkids2fish2020@gmail.com
Saturday Night Bands at The Bonfire – Aug. 29, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy the sunset and some live rock music. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road East. 307-634-4171
Aaron Watson Concert – Aug. 29, 7-11 p.m. $25. Local country favorite Sean Curtis & The Divide will open for country singer-songwriter Aaron Watson for this evening of live music. This event is for those aged 21 and up. Please come with your ID prepared. Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
J Shogren Shanghai’d Concert – Aug. 29, 8-11 p.m. $12-$18. Centennial, Wyoming-based musician J Shogren Shanghai’d will take the stage with special guest Dee Tyler of The Patti Fiasco. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. www.the lincolncheyenne.com
Metallica and Three Days Grace Drive-In Show – Aug. 29, 9 p.m. $115 per car. This unique drive-in concert will showcase Metallica like you have never seen them before. The band is recording a full set, featuring material from every era of its history, which will then be edited and mixed by the group’s award-winning production team. The film will then be screened exclusively at certain drive-in theaters for this one-night-only concert. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. www.bluepigpresents.com
Tuesday Farmers Market – Sept. 1, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
Free! Cheyenne Guitar Society – Sept. 1, 6:15-9 p.m. Enjoy this monthly get together for members and nonmembers, players and listeners. This entertaining evening of area musicians is open to the public, so bring your guitar and join in the fun. Laramie Country Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-630-6363
Free! Yoga in the Park – Sept. 2, Noon-1 p.m. Get relaxed at this weekly yoga session. Bring your own mat, water and towel and be ready to stretch. All participants must sign a waiver. Civic Commons Park, 2000 O’Neil Ave. 307-773-1000
Frontier Fun Food Festival – Sept. 3, noon- 10 p.m. Free admission, food prices vary. Cheyenne Frontier Days wants you to enjoy a sampling of the new menu items you’ll be able to experience at the 125th anniversary of the “Daddy of ’em All” thanks to Fun Biz Concessions. Enjoy everything from corn dogs and turkey legs to fried Oreos and a donut chicken sandwich. Runs through Sept. 7. Carnival Midway of Frontier Park. www.cfdrodeo.com
Free! Knights of the Turntable – Sept. 3, 6-9 p.m. Attention music lovers: Bring 10-15 minutes of your favorite vinyl to play for fellow fans during this Open Turntable Night, which occurs on the last Thursday of every month. If you don’t want to play, just come to listen to a wide variety of music. Phoenix Books & Music, 1612 Capitol Ave. 307-632-3476
Hairball Concert – Sept. 3, 7 p.m. $40. Step back in time and celebrate some of arena rock’s most iconic songs with this tribute group. Vocalists Bobby, Kris Vox, and Joe Dandy lead this two-hour show, which is an homage to beloved bands such as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aero-smith. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Trailerpark Rebels Concert – Sept. 3, 9 p.m.- 1 a.m. $10. Enjoy an evening of live music accompanied by your favorite adult beverage. The Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Highway. 307-635-7552
Farmers Market – Sept. 5, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Free admission. Kick off your weekend browsing everything from fresh produce and breads to homemade jams and cheese. Parking in Lot C. The market is the annual fundraiser of Community Action of Laramie County, Inc. Vendors, volunteers and staff are required to wear face masks, and patrons of the market are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Frontier Park, 1210 W. Eighth Ave., Lot B. 307-635-9291
2nd Annual Corgi Derby – Sept. 5, noon-4 p.m. $25-$30. Dress in your best Kentucky Derby-ready outfit, hat and all, and enjoy an afternoon of corgi races, food trucks and five animal-related vendors. This year’s event will also feature a new element, “Millionaire’s Row,” for VIP guests who will enjoy a pre-show “meet and greet” of all the Corgi contenders from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tickets for this VIP shaded seating area will have the best view of the races and include a bloody Mary bar. Pine Bluffs Distilling, 322 North Beech Ave., Pine Bluffs. 307-245-3000
Canceled! Thompson Square Acoustic Show – Sept. 5, 7-9 p.m. $20-$200. American country music duo Thompson Square (aka husband and wife Keifer and Shawna Thompson) will offer an evening of live music for the concert-deprived. Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-634-4171
Kitchen Dwellers and Salmon’s Leftovers Drive-In Concert – Sept. 5, 8-11p.m. $169 a car, $350 for VIP. Enjoy an evening of live music under the stars featuring Kitchen Dwellers & Salmon’s Leftovers feat. Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Greg Garrison Alwyn Robinson, Tyler Grant. This concert is for those aged 18 and older. The Chinook Drive-In at Terry Bison Ranch, 51 I-25 Service Road. 307-634-4171
Tuesday Farmers Market – Sept. 8, 3-6 p.m. Free admission. Browse local vegetables, fruits, bread and other homemade goods at this weekly outdoor market. The JC Penney’s end of Frontier Mall, 1400 E. Dell Range. www.tuesdaymarket.org
Wildermiss Concert – Sept. 11, 8-11 p.m. $15-$20. Denver-based indie rock band Wildermiss started gaining a following in the 307 after performing at Cheyenne’s own Edgefest, and now they’re headed to the capital city’s newest stage. The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave. 307-509-0046
Laramie and Greater Wyo.
“Suffrage Wyoming” – Aug. 28-Oct. 31, all day. The Wyoming State Museum’s traveling exhibit is coming to Laramie this week. The exhibit traces the history and impact of women’s suffrage in Wyoming from 1869 to now, and as Wyoming celebrates its 150th anniversary of universal suffrage in 2019, and the 100th anniversary of national women’s suffrage this year, this exhibit examines both the major successes and long road ahead for women in politics. Wyoming Territorial Prison Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road, Laramie. 307-745-3733
The Front Range
Silent Film Festival – Aug. 28, 7-11 p.m. $25 for in-person viewing, $10 for online streaming. Head to Fort Collins for a night of live music creation to classic silent films, a shadow performance from LuneAseas, a shadow creation booth, interactive movement games, and more than 15 short films from professional dancers, musicians, circus performers and more. Runs through Aug. 28. Lyric Cinema, 1209 N. College Ave. luneaseas @gmail.com